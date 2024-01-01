Wisconsin's offense looked as good as it had all season against the Tigers. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai had his best statistical game of the year, the kind of game that was expected from him on a consistent basis when the star quarterback transferred to Madison. His 378 passing yards were easily a season-high — in fact, it was the first time Mordecai hit the 300-yard threshold through the air this year. His three touchdown passes were also a season-high. In his final collegiate game, the gunslinger played with poise and his signature competitive fire, pouring his heart out for the Badgers.

A big question going into the ReliaQuest bowl was what Wisconsin's ground game would look like with Cade Yacamelli and Jackson Acker leading the way in the backfield. The two backs played admirably: Acker scored a 33-yard touchdown, cutting back after the offensive line opened a massive hole on the right side. His 86 yards were a career best, and he looked as capable and polished a halfback as he has yet in Madison. Acker may not be poised to lead the Badgers' backfield next season, but his performance has put him in position to compete for reps even in a crowded running back room. Yacamelli also played well, logging 45 yards on the ground.

Wisconsin's receivers played their best game of the season, hands down. Slot weapon Will Pauling was dynamic and explosive as ever, tallying a new career-best 143 yards and two touchdowns. Bryson Green also topped 100 yards and made play after play downfield. Vinny Anthony got involved with three catches, proving that he's not just a return specialist. The true freshman Trech Kekahuna looked like a future stud, logging four catches for 64 yards and displaying fantastic hands and twitch.

The Badgers' undoing on offense was ultimately their pass protection. On the game deciding drive, Wisconsin gave up three straight sacks that dashed any hope of a storybook ending for Mordecai. It was a puzzling collapse from an offensive front that kept its quarterback relatively clean throughout the game.

Offense wasn't the problem for this team. For the most part, they played excellent and were able to stretch the field while deploying a serviceable running game with their third and fourth-string tailbacks. The passing game in particular was dazzling at times. Big plays downfield, receivers running untouched into the end zone; that's what Wisconsin fans envisioned when Phil Longo was brought in to run the offense. Time will tell if the Badgers can ride that same offensive explosiveness into next season.