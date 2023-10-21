A true tail of two halves. Wisconsin's offense floundered for much of the game, but they made plays when they needed them the most. It was extremely far from a complete performance, but Braedyn Locke and company stepped up when they had to, which counts for a whole lot.

Let's start with the bad. In the first half, here was a three-and-out, a fumble, a turnover on downs and an overall lack of cohesion. Wisconsin did manage to put together a touchdown drive, but there was very little to inspire confidence in the unit moving forward at that point.

What's more, the Badgers struggled to run the ball consistently. They averaged 4 yards-per-carry when all was said and done, but that number was much closer to three for most of the afternoon. Wisconsin found itself in third-and-long after third-and-long, and they paid for it with their lack of production in the first half.

As the sun set and the lights came on, however, the offense turned it on. With their backs against the wall, the Badgers scored on their final three drives to complete the comeback. Locke's poise was incredibly impressive down the stretch. He didn't look like a redshirt freshman quarterback making his first career start.

Wisconsin's wide receivers have been largely underwhelming this season, and to an extent that continued against Illinois as drops plagued the unit early. When they absolutely had to have it, though, the Badgers' wide outs made spectacular plays. The first was a lob to Will Pauling on an out-and-up route. Locke tried to distract the single high safety with his eyes, but he read it well and Pauling was forced to use his body to gain position, leap up and snatch the ball out of the sky for a tremendous grab.

The second was the 30-yard fade rout to Skyler Bell. The most impressive aspect of that play was probably the throw from Locke, but Bell did well to track the ball and reel it in over his shoulder after dropping a very similar pass earlier in the season against Purdue.

It goes without saying that a start like that will doom the Badgers next week with Ohio State in town. Still, the offense did just enough when they absolutely had to. The big time play of the receivers and Locke's killer instinct showed the Wisconsin faithful a hungry, scrappy side they hadn't yet seen from this year's team.