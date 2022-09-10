MADISON - Wisconsin lost a sloppy, wacky affair with Washington State in Week 2. There’s a lot that needs to be fixed for the Badgers, and penalties and turnovers are probably a good start. Below, BadgerBlitz.com grades Wisconsin’s performance and gives out game balls.

OFFENSE: C-

Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Graham Mertz threw some really nice passes on Saturday. That’s about all I can commend. Let’s start with the offensive line. Even before all of the drive-killing penalties, they just weren’t moving the pile. There wasn’t a whole lot of room for Braelon Allen and company, despite their respectable 174 total yards on the ground. Efficiency was the problem — Wisconsin only averaged four yards rushing. Washington State’s front seven played exceptionally, and they deserve credit, too. The middle linebackers, Daiyan Henley and Francisco Mauigoa, were especially tenacious. They consistently beat Wisconsin’s offensive line in the trenches to seek out Badger ball carriers. Overall, the Badgers simply had no rhythm offensively. They scored with 55 seconds left in the first half, marching 55 yards courtesy of a 40-yard rainbow to Keontez Lewis, and a 10-yard slant route to Clay Cundiff to cap off the drive with a touchdown. That was impressive, but it wasn’t sustainable. The maddening part was, Wisconsin could move the ball. Mertz was accurate all afternoon, and the running game, while not dominant, was at least serviceable. But penalties and fumbles doomed this unit, a story Badger fans are all too familiar with.

DEFENSE: B-

This is a tough performance to grade. They held the Cougars to 253 yards, and picked off Cameron Ward twice. Of course, one of those interceptions was immediately fumbled by Jay Shaw as he tried to make a move upfield, and the offense wasn’t able to capitalize on Max Lofy’s pick in the first quarter. The defense also struggled to get the big stop, as Washington State’s up-tempo offense kept the Badgers on their heels all afternoon. John Torchio noted that the 33-yard fade route to tight end Billy Riviere was due to the inability to get set off the hurry-up. Maema Njongmeta logged eight tackles again, and Nick Herbig got back in the sack column. Torchio was also everywhere with eight tackles. But it wasn’t enough to salvage a lackluster performance.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F

Miserable. Saturday was simply not a ‘passing’ performance for Wisconsin special teams. Vito Calvaruso missed two field goals. He attempted a long 51-yarder in the 1st quarter that fell short. To start the fourth quarter, right after Jump Around, he shanked a 43-yarder that wasn’t remotely close. That play completely deflated the Badger faithful, and gave the Cougars more life headed into the final period. Wisconsin still can’t make much happen in the punt return department. Dean Engram only got two cracks, but didn’t make an impact. He made a dangerous decision on the first one, letting it go over his head and then sprinting back to recover it while it was contested inside the 10 yard line. Special teams were directly detrimental to Wisconsin on Saturday. There’s a lot to clean up here.

GAME BALLS

QUARTERBACK GRAHAM MERTZ

Like it or not, Mertz wasn’t the problem for the Badgers. He made some really nice passes, highlighted by the 40-yard ball he dropped right in the bucket for Lewis and the 17-yard score he threaded to Cundiff. It’s hard to blame him for his fumble, as well: he got lit up, and Wisconsin ended up getting the ball back on the same play. Mertz is one of the few bright spots for the offense right now.



CORNERBACK MAX LOFY