Madison - Wisconsin got their season started off just about as well as they could've hoped for Saturday night. A shutout win, punctuated by big plays and efficient performances will have the Badgers feeling good heading into week two against Washington State. Below, BadgerBlitz.com grades Wisconsin's performance, and hands out game balls.

Wisconsin's offense was exactly what it needed to be Saturday. There were some hiccups, hence the minus, but overall it was a very encouraging performance.

The offense was never out of sync or out of rhythm, but there were some scattered mistakes here and there. On the Badgers' first drive, Markus Allen dropped a good pass from Graham Mertz on a post route that would've moved the chains on third down. In the second quarter, Illinois State defensive back Sy Dabney flew into the backfield and sacked Mertz, laying a tough hit on him in the process. That sack stalled a Wisconsin drive, and they settled for a 28-yard field goal. And when the game was far out of reach, backup quarterback Myles Burkett was sacked on his only drop-back.

The Badgers were able to bounce back from these mistakes, and they often did it with the big play. Braelon Allen's 96-yard scamper to the end zone put Wisconsin on top by 14. In the third quarter, Chimere Dike took a screen pass 74 yards and just got caught from behind. He finished what he started a few plays later, catching a wide-open touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to cap off the drive.

Mertz was also mightily efficient throwing the ball. He finished the day 14-16 passing for 219 yards and a touchdown. For a while, his only incompletion was Allen's drop. His second incompletion was also to Allen, a pass he tried to fit in a tight window in the end zone. That was the only pass the defense got close to disrupting.

Allen had a fitting day on the ground. He only ran the ball 14 times, but that was good for 148 yards and two scores. Chez Mellusi was also effective with 10 carries for 48 yards. The Badgers didn't fully unleash their three-headed monster at tailback — Isaac Guerendo only got two carries for three yards. The way Wisconsin used their tailbacks, with Allen as the lead back and Mellusi and other spelling him, seems to be serving its purpose of keeping legs fresh.