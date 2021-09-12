Grades and Game Balls from No. 18 Wisconsin's win vs. Eastern Michigan

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin rebounded from a season-opening loss with a demonstrative defensive effort en route to a 34-7 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium. BadgerBlitz.com provides grades for the three phases of the game, along with game balls after the victory.

DEFENSE: A+

Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen during Wisconsin's 34-7 win over Eastern Michigan. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin's defense outright obliterated Eastern Michigan's offense, allowing just 92 total yards on 38 total plays. UW registered 34 tackles overall for the game, but six went for loss. The Eagles only mustered 16 rushing yards on 18 attempts. An overall impressive outing for Jim Leonhard's unit, and that included Mike Maskalunas, John Torchio and Alexander Smith bumping up to starting spots with Leo Chenal, Collin Wilder and Faion Hicks, respectively, out for the non-conference clash. The defense forced seven three-and-outs out of 10 Eastern Michigan drives. One of the three that didn't ended in two plays as a tipped pass led to a second-down interception by cornerback Donte Burton in the fourth quarter. Eastern Michigan only converted on two of 11 third down opportunities as well.

OFFENSE: B

Wisconsin asserted its authority at the line of scrimmage to the tune of 518 total yards, 352 yards of which came from the running game. The offense came close to boasting two 100-yard rushers on the evening, a testament not just to those receiving handoffs but those blocking in front of them. Junior running back Chez Mellusi once again went over the century mark, gaining 144 yards on 20 carries. That included his 60-yard scamper on UW's first offensive series, and he capped the program's second drive of the contest with a six-yard score to take the lead. Isaac Guerendo showcased his speed on an 82-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and he finished with 92 yards on four carries. Jalen Berger actually received the second-most carries of the group, attempting 15 rushes for 62 yards. He, too, found the end zone on a six-yard run in the first half. The passing game appeared to look smoother, and quarterback Graham Mertz completed 14 of 17 passes for 141 yards with no touchdowns, but also no interceptions. Only three passes went beyond 16 yards for a gain, and none more than 18 yards. Missed opportunities for more points on the board bring down this grade ... all due to more red zone issues. Wisconsin's promising first series, with Mellusi's 60-yard run, ended without points on a fourth-down stand inside the Eastern Michigan two-yard line. Then, with UW driving in the fourth quarter with backups in, Chase Wolf throws a pass that David Carter Jr. intercepted and returned 98 yards for a touchdown -- the only points in the game for Eastern Michigan.

SPECIAL TEAMS: AB

Overall, a very solid outing here by the unit. Dean Engram returned three punts for 30 yards, including a 20-yard effort in the first quarter. Jack Dunn also netted a 16-yard return later in the game, though on one of Engram's attempts in the second quarter, the wide receiver was flagged for an illegal block in the back. Placekicker Collin Larsh connected on both field goal attempts, while Andy Vujnovich averaged 55.5 yards per punt. Both of the punter's boots registered inside the 20-yard line, with a long of 61. Six of seven kickoffs by Jack Van Dyke resulted in touchbacks.

GAME BALLS

MATT HENNINGSEN

The redshirt senior defensive lineman recorded two tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in the win on Saturday. Perhaps he could share it with junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, whose only tackle was for a loss and also locked in a pass breakup.

THE ENTIRE DEFENSE

Please see above grade. Not sure what more I can really say. These type of performances against similar opponents have become the expectation under Jim Leonhard's mentorship as defensive coordinator. It all starts in the run game. Wisconsin and its front seven really stifled that Eastern Michigan rushing attack to the tune of 2.4 yards per carry. The performance warrants a specific mention to Torchio, nicknamed "The Jewelry Thief" by the team, for stepping in for Wilder and tying for the team lead in tackles (three) with Maskalunas, another player who walked on to the program and filled in as a starter on Saturday.

RUNNING BACKS CHEZ MELLUSI/ISAAC GUERENDO

I fell short of my bold prediction of two 100-yard backs, but by only eight (8) yards. The duo of Mellusi and Guerendo combined for 236 of Wisconsin's 352 rushing yards on the evening, averaging a robust 9.8 yards per carry.



WIDE RECEIVER KENDRIC PRYOR