Putting a bow on Wisconsin's 2018-19 season, in which UW went 23-11, BadgerBlitz.com hands out season grades for each member on Greg Gard's roster.

Redshirt senior center Ethan Happ

Ethan Happ Darren Lee

Shooting woes aside, Ethan Happ was Wisconsin's top player for the second year in a row, and it wasn't even close. Not only did the senior average a double-double on the offensive end, Happ was probably the Badgers' second best defender behind Khalil Iverson. The first-team all-conference selection was one of just five Big Ten players with at least 1,500 career points, 800 rebounds and 250 assists over the last 20 years. Grade: A

Ethan Happ Games Played Points Rebounds Assists Minutes Field Goal Percentage 34 17.3 10.1 153 32.0 53.0

Senior forward Khalil Iverson

Khalil Iverson Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

Khalil Iverson saved his best basketball at Wisconsin for the last few weeks of the season - highlighted by a 22-point, 14-rebound performance during a 73-67 overtime win at Ohio State. As said above, Iverson was UW's top defender and provided energy on the offensive end. Grade: B

Khalil Iverson Games Played Points Rebounds Assists Minutes Field Goal Percentage 33 6.9 4.5 30 245 54.3

Senior center Charlie Thomas

Charlie Thomas Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

Charlie Thomas' season grade probably reflects his entire four-year career at UW. He never looked comfortable on either end of the court and was a role player, at best, as a senior. Credit Thomas, though, for accepting his spot on the team leaving UW with a degree. Grade: D+

Charlie Thomas Games Played Points Rebounds Assists Minutes Field Goal Percentage 29 1.6 1.2 5 5.1 43.9

Redshirt junior shooting guard Brevin Pritzl

Brevin Pritzl

Brevin Pritzl actually shot the ball pretty well this year and led the Badgers with a 41.0 three-point percentage. The junior, who improved as both a defender and rebounder, carved out a nice role off the bench for Wisconsin. Grade: B-

Brevin Pritzl Games Played Points Rebounds Assists Minutes Field Goal Percentage 34 4.8 2.4 17 19.6 46.3

Redshirt sophomore point guard D'Mitrik Trice

D'Mitrik Trice Darren Lee

D'Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin in minutes played and was second in points behind Happ. The redshirt sophomore cooled off as the season wore down but still managed to shoot 39.0 percent from deep. Trice earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors this season. Grade: C+

D'Mitrik Trice Games Played Points Rebounds Assists Minutes Field Goal Percentage 34 11.6 2.8 90 32.6 38.4

Redshirt sophomore forward Aleem Ford

Aleem Ford

A season that started with a knee injury never got much better for Aleem Ford. There were some good spurts throughout the season for the redshirt sophomore, but Ford seemed to struggle with his confidence on both ends of the floor. He shot just 28.8 percent from three-point range. Grade: D

Aleem Ford Games Played Points Rebounds Assists Minutes Field Goal Percentage 31 3.1 1.9 11 13.8 34.0

Redshirt sophomore point guard Trevor Anderson

Trevor Anderson Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

Trevor Anderson didn't light up the stat book to start the season. But make no mistake, he would have been a key contributor for the Badgers had a knee injury not ended his year after just eight games. The redshirt sophomore could have helped ease Trice's minutes and would have been another experienced backcourt player for the Badgers. Grade: Incomplete

Trevor Anderson Games Played Points Rebounds Assists Minutes Field Goal Percentage 8 1.6 1.1 3 6.9 60.0

Redshirt sophomore guard Michael Ballard

Michael Ballard (left) Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

Walk-on Michael Ballard played in mop-up time for Wisconsin this season. Grade: Incomplete

Michael Ballard Games Played Points Rebounds Assists Minutes Field Goal Percentage 9 0.2 0.3 0 1.9 0.0

Sophomore guard Walt McGrory

Walt McGrory (right) Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

Like Ballard, walk-on Walt McGrory was used when the outcome of the game was well in hand this season. Grade: Incomplete

Walt McGrory Games Played Points Rebounds Assists Minutes Field Goal Percentage 13 0.5 0.2 1 2.4 40.0

Sophomore guard Brad Davison

Brad Davison AP Photos

In moving from point to shooting guard, Brad Davison's numbers went down from his freshman season where he averaged 12.1 points per game and shot 40.5 percent from the field with just one good arm. And while it's difficult to compare years because it involves different groups of players and circumstances, it will be interesting to see if Gard reevaluates where Davison's minutes come next year. Like Trice, Davison struggled with his shot as the season wore on but was a vocal leader for this group as a true sophomore. Grade: C

Brad Davison Games Played Points Rebounds Assists Minutes Field Goal Percentage 34 10.5 3.3 62 32.2 38.5

Sophomore power forward Nate Reuvers

Nate Reuvers Darren Lee

Due to his work in the weight room and strength and conditioning program, Nathan Reuvers made big strides from his freshman to sophomore season. The big man is comfortable shooting from the outside (38.1 percent from 3) and is just starting to scratch the surface in regards to his post game. One could argue that Reuvers' ability to take another big jump will be most crucial for the Badgers's success next season. Grade: B

Nathan Reuvers Games Played Points Rebounds Assists Minutes Field Goal Percentage 34 7.9 3.9 34 22.9 44.9

Redshirt freshman wing Kobe King

Kobe King

Wisconsin fans saw glimpses of what Kobe King can do on the offensive end this season. He's UW's best slasher going to the rim and he can also do damage from the perimeter. Confidence in his ability, though, may have been the biggest hurdle for King as a redshirt freshman. Grade: B-

Kobe King Games Played Points Rebounds Assists Minutes Field Goal Percentage 34 4.2 2.1 17 19.0 44.7

Freshman point guard Tai Strickland

Tai Strickland Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

Wisconsin fans probably wanted to see a bit more from Tai Strickland, especially with the injury to Anderson and the amount of minutes Trice logged. Strickland burned his redshirt and played minimally in 16 games this season. Grade: Incomplete

Tai Strickland Games Played Points Rebounds Assists Minutes Field Goal Percentage 16 1.8 0.3 7 3.1 39.1

Others