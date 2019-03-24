Report Card: Handing out individual grades for Wisconsin
Putting a bow on Wisconsin's 2018-19 season, in which UW went 23-11, BadgerBlitz.com hands out season grades for each member on Greg Gard's roster.
Redshirt senior center Ethan Happ
Shooting woes aside, Ethan Happ was Wisconsin's top player for the second year in a row, and it wasn't even close. Not only did the senior average a double-double on the offensive end, Happ was probably the Badgers' second best defender behind Khalil Iverson. The first-team all-conference selection was one of just five Big Ten players with at least 1,500 career points, 800 rebounds and 250 assists over the last 20 years.
Grade: A
|Games Played
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Minutes
|Field Goal Percentage
|
34
|
17.3
|
10.1
|
153
|
32.0
|
53.0
Senior forward Khalil Iverson
Khalil Iverson saved his best basketball at Wisconsin for the last few weeks of the season - highlighted by a 22-point, 14-rebound performance during a 73-67 overtime win at Ohio State. As said above, Iverson was UW's top defender and provided energy on the offensive end.
Grade: B
|Games Played
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Minutes
|Field Goal Percentage
|
33
|
6.9
|
4.5
|
30
|
245
|
54.3
Senior center Charlie Thomas
Charlie Thomas' season grade probably reflects his entire four-year career at UW. He never looked comfortable on either end of the court and was a role player, at best, as a senior. Credit Thomas, though, for accepting his spot on the team leaving UW with a degree.
Grade: D+
|Games Played
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Minutes
|Field Goal Percentage
|
29
|
1.6
|
1.2
|
5
|
5.1
|
43.9
Redshirt junior shooting guard Brevin Pritzl
Brevin Pritzl actually shot the ball pretty well this year and led the Badgers with a 41.0 three-point percentage. The junior, who improved as both a defender and rebounder, carved out a nice role off the bench for Wisconsin.
Grade: B-
|Games Played
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Minutes
|Field Goal Percentage
|
34
|
4.8
|
2.4
|
17
|
19.6
|
46.3
Redshirt sophomore point guard D'Mitrik Trice
D'Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin in minutes played and was second in points behind Happ. The redshirt sophomore cooled off as the season wore down but still managed to shoot 39.0 percent from deep. Trice earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors this season.
Grade: C+
|Games Played
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Minutes
|Field Goal Percentage
|
34
|
11.6
|
2.8
|
90
|
32.6
|
38.4
Redshirt sophomore forward Aleem Ford
A season that started with a knee injury never got much better for Aleem Ford. There were some good spurts throughout the season for the redshirt sophomore, but Ford seemed to struggle with his confidence on both ends of the floor. He shot just 28.8 percent from three-point range.
Grade: D
|Games Played
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Minutes
|Field Goal Percentage
|
31
|
3.1
|
1.9
|
11
|
13.8
|
34.0
Redshirt sophomore point guard Trevor Anderson
Trevor Anderson didn't light up the stat book to start the season. But make no mistake, he would have been a key contributor for the Badgers had a knee injury not ended his year after just eight games. The redshirt sophomore could have helped ease Trice's minutes and would have been another experienced backcourt player for the Badgers.
Grade: Incomplete
|Games Played
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Minutes
|Field Goal Percentage
|
8
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
3
|
6.9
|
60.0
Redshirt sophomore guard Michael Ballard
Walk-on Michael Ballard played in mop-up time for Wisconsin this season.
Grade: Incomplete
|Games Played
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Minutes
|Field Goal Percentage
|
9
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0
|
1.9
|
0.0
Sophomore guard Walt McGrory
Like Ballard, walk-on Walt McGrory was used when the outcome of the game was well in hand this season.
Grade: Incomplete
|Games Played
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Minutes
|Field Goal Percentage
|
13
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
1
|
2.4
|
40.0
Sophomore guard Brad Davison
In moving from point to shooting guard, Brad Davison's numbers went down from his freshman season where he averaged 12.1 points per game and shot 40.5 percent from the field with just one good arm. And while it's difficult to compare years because it involves different groups of players and circumstances, it will be interesting to see if Gard reevaluates where Davison's minutes come next year. Like Trice, Davison struggled with his shot as the season wore on but was a vocal leader for this group as a true sophomore.
Grade: C
|Games Played
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Minutes
|Field Goal Percentage
|
34
|
10.5
|
3.3
|
62
|
32.2
|
38.5
Sophomore power forward Nate Reuvers
Due to his work in the weight room and strength and conditioning program, Nathan Reuvers made big strides from his freshman to sophomore season. The big man is comfortable shooting from the outside (38.1 percent from 3) and is just starting to scratch the surface in regards to his post game. One could argue that Reuvers' ability to take another big jump will be most crucial for the Badgers's success next season.
Grade: B
|Games Played
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Minutes
|Field Goal Percentage
|
34
|
7.9
|
3.9
|
34
|
22.9
|
44.9
Redshirt freshman wing Kobe King
Wisconsin fans saw glimpses of what Kobe King can do on the offensive end this season. He's UW's best slasher going to the rim and he can also do damage from the perimeter. Confidence in his ability, though, may have been the biggest hurdle for King as a redshirt freshman.
Grade: B-
|Games Played
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Minutes
|Field Goal Percentage
|
34
|
4.2
|
2.1
|
17
|
19.0
|
44.7
Freshman point guard Tai Strickland
Wisconsin fans probably wanted to see a bit more from Tai Strickland, especially with the injury to Anderson and the amount of minutes Trice logged. Strickland burned his redshirt and played minimally in 16 games this season.
Grade: Incomplete
|Games Played
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Minutes
|Field Goal Percentage
|
16
|
1.8
|
0.3
|
7
|
3.1
|
39.1
Others
Redshirted: Freshman guard Carter Higginbottom, freshman center Joe Hedstrom and freshman power forward Taylor Currie.
Sat out due to transfer: Sophomore center Owen Hamilton (Northern Illinois) and junior power forward Micah Potter (Ohio State).