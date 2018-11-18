Game Day Grades: Purdue
With the help of Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the good and the bad performances from Wisconsin's win over Purdue on Saturday.
The Player Grading Scale:— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 9, 2015
100-90 Elite
89-85 Pro Bowler
84-70 Starter
69-60 Backup
59-0 Replaceable
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news