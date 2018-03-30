While we do our best to bring you original, noteworthy content regarding Wisconsin athletics on a daily basis, the top traffic segment of the site is the BadgerBlitz.com forums. Our community discusses pages of Badgers' topics, as well as other conversations that assist members in many different areas. In this From the Forums feature, we highlight some of those discussions each week and point you to some of the best and longest threads of the week. Here's a recap from the past seven days.

2018 PG TAI STRICKLAND COMMITS TO WISCONSIN

Tai Strickland

Wisconsin added a big piece to its 2018 class when Tai Strickland committed to the Badgers on Tuesday over offers from Minnesota, DePaul and Rutgers, among others. "Tai had a great visit with the coaching staff and players there," St. Petersburg head coach Christopher Blackwell told BadgerBlitz.com. "He just felt it was a continuation from where he's at right now. He's going to be able to grow as a person and a basketball player. Wisconsin has a great tradition and he can continue to grow from where he is right now. "I think Wisconsin likes that Tai will bring a different flavor. I think he'll bring some explosiveness to that team and he'll be a good decision maker for them. Tai fit the bill for the floor general they were looking for. They were really intrigued by his court awareness and his explosiveness as a true point guard." As expected, it was a big top of conversation in the Badgers' Den: From BadgerBlitz.com user Chris441: "Just what we needed... a true point guard that can not only get open for a jumper late in the clock (like Koenig), but is quick enough to get into the lane and create a shot! (Tyus jones type)... obviously probably not to that level, just player type....those type of guards are very valuable and don't need a whole lot of size... great to have in the NCAA tourney...by Strickland's junior year he will be a great starting PG for the badgers, until then a valuable back up." Join the thread here: 2018 PG TAI STRICKLAND COMMITS TO WISCONSIN

SPRING CAMP MAILBAG

Beau Benzschawel (left) Dan Sanger

BadgerBlitz.com senior writer John Veldhuis, who has been to every open spring camp practice this month, answered subscriber questions in his mailbag feature. From BadgerBlitz.com user bearclaw72: "Coach Rudolph said after the March 15th practice that he often cross-trains guys on the OL. He said that he is working Dietzen at both LG and LT. He also said that he is working Kasl at both RT and LT and Van Lanen at both LT and RT. There might be others too on the OL that he is cross-training positions. Are you seeing that in practice and how are the guys doing in their alternate positions?" Join the thread here: SPRING CAMP MAILBAG

NY2LA SPORTS SWISH 'N DISH THREAD

Kaliem Taylor

The NY2LA Sports Swish 'N Dish tips off Friday night and BadgerBlitz.com will have full coverage of the opening AAU event of the spring. From BadgerBlitz.com user UWOle31: "Wish I could make it down this year, but the schedule doesn't work. I will be most interested to hear your thoughts Taylor and Sibley for the 2020 class. With Strickland in 2018, I don't think UW will take another guard in 2019, and Taylor's size and ability to play PG may be attractive. I have not seen him live, so I'm curious how good of a shooter he is. With Sibley, I heard a very positive review of his performance in the sectional final vs. Kaukauna, especially his effort on the defensive end. Can he play a 3 at the next level? Or does he need to add weight/strength to be a mobile 4?"

Join the thread here: NY2LA SPORTS SWISH 'N DISH THREAD

HANDFUL OF SCHOOLS STANDING OUT TO 2019 ATH STEELE CHAMBERS

Steele Chambers Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Athlete Steele Chambers is one of the top prospects on Wisconsin's recruiting board, and BadgerBlitz.com connected with his high school head coach, Tim McFarlin, this week. "Steele loved his trips to Wisconsin and Notre Dame," McFarlin told BadgerBlitz.com. "For a long time, Michigan was his best visit, but those two are right there. Stanford has done a great job building a relationship with Steele. They've spent a lot of time here in the fall, and the Wisconsin staff is up there, too, in terms of the relationship they've built. He's going to try and put this to bed before before the season starts, so around Aug. 1. "One of the things that endeared Steele to the Wisconsin offer was that they didn't mix words with him. They told Steele that he was their guy and that he was going to carry the ball 20 to 25 times a game for them. He likes that certainty in recruiting. We've had some schools come in and say, 'we like you here, but you might have a chance to play on either side of the ball.' I think he likes having someone decide it for him with a good plan." From BadgerBlitz.com user Iliketrees: "Flip of the coin for me based on HUDL. Steele's offer list makes him that much more intriguing but a lot of that is for his LB projection, so I'm back to it being a toss up" Join the thread here: HANDFUL OF SCHOOL STANDING OUT TO 2019 ATH STEELE CHAMBERS

WISCONSIN'S SWEET 16: MARCH EDITION FOR THE 2019 CLASS

Bryce Benhart