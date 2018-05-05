While we do our best to bring you original, noteworthy content regarding Wisconsin athletics on a daily basis, the top traffic segment of the site is the BadgerBlitz.com forums. Our community discusses pages of Badgers' topics, as well as other conversations that assist members in many different areas. In this From the Forums feature, we highlight some of those discussions each week and point you to some of the best and longest threads of the week. Here's a recap from the past seven days.

MALIK OSBORNE READY FOR OFFICIAL VISIT AFTER PICKING UP UW OFFER

Malik Osborne

Rice transfer Malik Osborne picked up an offer from Wisconsin on Thursday evening, roughly one week before his upcoming official visit to Madison. "Wisconsin is definitely a school I have a high level of interest in," Osborne told BadgerBlitz.com. "I have a prior relationship with coach Howard Moore. And then I heard that Rashard Griffith is back there helping out, and I was actually working out with him during my senior year, even before I got to prep school. During my time with him, I feel like he was helping me become a more versatile player. I think he could really help continue to develop my skill-set in the paint and help me become a better all-around player." Do the Badgers have a good chance to add Osborne, a projected power forward, to its roster this summer? From BadgerBlitz.com user Pizan: "No other visits set up is also encouraging. Could he be on commitment watch?" Join the thread here: MALIK OSBORNE READY FOR OFFICIAL VISIT AFTER PICKING UP OFFER

2019 NFL MOCK DRAFT LOADED WITH BADGERS

Michael Deiter

Wisconsin's offensive line is expected to be excellent in 2018. But will the Badgers have three prospects taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft? A handful of early mocks think its possible, with Michael Deiter, Beau Benzschawel and David Edwards all high on scouts' radar. From BadgerBlitz.com user LeftyLarry: "What's funny is, nobody is talking about Van Ginkel. If he has a 10 sack season and keeps intercepting balls and runs in the 4.65 area at 235 lbs, I think he becomes very interesting."

Join the thread here: 2019 NFL MOCK DRAFT LOADED WITH BADGERS

NEW 2018 BASKETBALL TARGET (WILL BECKER)

Will Becker

BadgerBlitz.com caught up with Simeon Boddie, the director and head coach of the Colorado Hawks 17U AAU team, to talk about William Becker, who is scheduled to take an official visit to Wisconsin next weekend. "If Wisconsin comes in with an offer, he'll commit. It's a no-brainer," Boddie told BadgerBlitz.com. "They take kids like him - under-recruited, under-valued kids - and make them stars. Will sees the value in that. "I think Wisconsin just woke him up, but we've seen it all spring. His high school team has four Division 1 guys, and a lot of people didn't realize that. Now that he's in a starring role, he's just flourishing with every practice and every game. It's just an exciting time for him. He high jumps 6-foot-8 and he's the fastest kid on our team at the same height. He's also the best passer on our team as a big man. His potential is unreal. He just started lifting weights this year - like this spring, right after his senior season." Will the Badgers offer the late bloomer in the 2018 class?

From BadgerBlitz.com user rjlurie: "Decommmitted from Binghamton in March. Apparently blew up this weekend. Here is some older tape. Agree that he jumps and runs very well. Looks to be playing against very weak competition in his HS tape. Disagree that his shot is funky; its way better than Happ or Iverson. "Badgers look to be having Becker and Osborne on campus shortly. Will both be in the same class as both would be sophomores in 2019-20 assuming Becker doesn't redshirt. Becker gives help next year." Join the thread here: NEW 2018 BASKETBALL TARGET (WILL BECKER)

BRYSON SHAW DECOMMITS FROM WISCONSIN, FLIPS TO OHIO STATE

Bryson Shaw

A talented member of Wisconsin's highly-rated 2019 recruiting class backed away from his commitment to the Badgers. Last Saturday, three-star Bryson Shaw announced that he would be decommitting from UW and committing to Ohio State. A 6-foot-2, 175-pound safety from Bullis School in Maryland, Shaw chose UW in January over offers from Virginia, Maryland, Wake Forest, Duke, West Virginia, Syracuse, Rutgers, North Carolina and Northwestern, among others. He was recruited by defensive coordinator and position coach Jim Leonhard. The Badgers now have eight commitments in the 2019 class. From BadgerBlitz.com user grangedog: "Top schools poach kids from top schools all the time. What works well at Wisconsin is kids who really want to be there. When Wisconsin is the dream school, they don’t pout when they are red shirted, or play scout team, or special teams. They continue to work and get better. I thought Shaw was one of those kids, but because he’s not, we’ll most likely be better off. Our safety prospects look great, let’s real a couple in and this will be a blip." Join the thread here: BRYSON SHAW DECOMMITS FROM WISCONSIN, FLIPS TO OHIO STATE

ETHAN HAPP NOT INVITED TO NBA COMBINE

Ethan Happ AP Photos