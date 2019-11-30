MINNEAPOLIS -- End arounds and tight end screens and deep passes.

Though the Wisconsin Badgers' offense sputtered to start the first three series -- which included a fumble in Minnesota territory -- it rebounded to score on six of its next seven possessions from the second through fourth quarters. Those five touchdowns and a field goal overwhelmed the Gophers in a 38-17 win on Saturday inside TCF Bank Stadium.

Wisconsin (10-2, 8-2 Big Ten) accumulated 453 yards on Saturday -- 280 passing and 173 rushing. What stood out the most in a snowy, blustery stadium was how the offense clicked with successful execution of play calls that have been seen both this season and years' past.

"I think ... that's a good football team and credit to them and what they've done this year.," head coach Paul Chryst said after the game. "No one's going to give it to you, right? You've got to go out and get it, and there were a number of things that maybe we hadn't done. It's not like we all put [the plays] in this week, but I think the situations were right for it, and guys executed."