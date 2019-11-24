MADISON -- For the third straight week, another opposing offense came off a bye week and used an extra set of practices to gouge Wisconsin's defense. For the first two quarters on Saturday, another offense exploited coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit with big plays.

Wisconsin gave up 376 yards on the day -- 221 in the first half with some trickery from Jeff Brohm's offense -- but its defense rebounded in the final 30 minutes to ultimately shut the levee and allow the Badgers to upend Purdue, 45-24, on Senior Day.

“They emptied [the playbook] out early," outside linebacker Zack Baun said after the game. "They were doing a bunch of uneven sets and trick plays and grab-bag stuff.

"When it came up to lining up and playing football, I think we did a good job."