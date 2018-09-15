Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-15 20:43:26 -0500') }} football Edit

From the Box: Course correction needed after Badgers upset by BYU

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

MADISON, Wis. - There were a couple of different ways to look at Wisconsin in the run-up to the 2018 season. If you were a “glass half-full” person, you probably focused on the Badgers bringing back most of their offense - and thought that an infusion of new blood on defense would be able to sustain Wisconsin’s run of producing several seasons of success. And even if Wisconsin’s defense did take a step back, the UW offense was loaded for bear and would be able to make up the difference.

Jvpbimfxcyvnlhwveg0v
Darren Lee
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}