MADISON, Wis. - There were a couple of different ways to look at Wisconsin in the run-up to the 2018 season. If you were a “glass half-full” person, you probably focused on the Badgers bringing back most of their offense - and thought that an infusion of new blood on defense would be able to sustain Wisconsin’s run of producing several seasons of success. And even if Wisconsin’s defense did take a step back, the UW offense was loaded for bear and would be able to make up the difference.