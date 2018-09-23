Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-23 00:44:49 -0500') }} football Edit

From the Box: Badgers dig deep to beat Iowa, 28-17

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

IOWA CITY - Wisconsin’s season was balanced on a knife’s edge as the seconds ticked away in the fourth quarter of their rivalry game against Iowa. An up-and-down performance through three and a half quarters left them trailing the Hawkeyes 17-14 at Kinnick Stadium - and if they didn’t turn things around in a hurry they were looking at losing back-to-back games for the first time since 2016.

Hk5i09tu5eorts0admud
Darren Lee
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}