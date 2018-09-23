From the Box: Badgers dig deep to beat Iowa, 28-17
IOWA CITY - Wisconsin’s season was balanced on a knife’s edge as the seconds ticked away in the fourth quarter of their rivalry game against Iowa. An up-and-down performance through three and a half quarters left them trailing the Hawkeyes 17-14 at Kinnick Stadium - and if they didn’t turn things around in a hurry they were looking at losing back-to-back games for the first time since 2016.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news