Freshman guard Lorne Bowman will take an "indefinite leave of absence"
Lorne Bowman has taken an indefinite leave of absence to tend to a personal family matter, according to release from the school on Friday.
The freshman guard is back home in Michigan but will remain a student by "utilizing the virtual learning option," according to the same release, which also states Bowman "remains a committed member of the men’s basketball team."
“As a program, our thoughts are with Lorne and his family right now,” head coach Greg Gard said in the release. “He is a big part of our Wisconsin Basketball family and we are going to continue supporting him in every way possible during this time.”
Bowman was the first prospect in the 2020 class to commit to Wisconsin. The Detroit native was MLive.com's Metro Detroit player of the year after averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists and six rebounds per game as a senior.
UW returns an experienced backcourt this winter with seniors Brad Davison, D'Mitrik Trice and Trevor Anderson. Bowman, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, was expected to compete for time in that rotation as a true freshman.
Greg Gard on Lorne Bowan on Signing Day
"We are ecstatic to have Lorne join our Badger family," Gard said in a release. "He's the ultimate competitor, both on the court and in the classroom, and we can't wait to begin working with him. It was evident early on that Lorne is exactly what we look for and he's only continued to improve. Lorne plays at his own pace, always under control, giving his team whatever it needs in the right moments with a skillset that can turn from scoring guard to playmaker in an instant. He has a great ability to get the ball where it needs to be and can also create shots with his tremendous pull-up game. Lorne displays natural leadership, both by his extreme work ethic and also through his communication on and off the court. Lorne and his family are a pleasure to be around and represent everything that being a Badger is about."