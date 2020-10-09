Lorne Bowman has taken an indefinite leave of absence to tend to a personal family matter, according to release from the school on Friday. The freshman guard is back home in Michigan but will remain a student by "utilizing the virtual learning option," according to the same release, which also states Bowman "remains a committed member of the men’s basketball team."

Lorne Bowman (left) and Wisconsin assistant coach Alando Tucker. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com)

“As a program, our thoughts are with Lorne and his family right now,” head coach Greg Gard said in the release. “He is a big part of our Wisconsin Basketball family and we are going to continue supporting him in every way possible during this time.” Bowman was the first prospect in the 2020 class to commit to Wisconsin. The Detroit native was MLive.com's Metro Detroit player of the year after averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists and six rebounds per game as a senior. UW returns an experienced backcourt this winter with seniors Brad Davison, D'Mitrik Trice and Trevor Anderson. Bowman, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, was expected to compete for time in that rotation as a true freshman.

Greg Gard on Lorne Bowan on Signing Day