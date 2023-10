Greg Gard took full advantage of the buzz surrounding Wisconsin this weekend.

The Badgers hosted 2024 commits Daniel Freitag and Jack Robison, as well as top 2025 targets Xzavion Mitchell, Will Garlock and LaTrevion Fenderson.

In the following cycle, UW welcomed T.J. Crumble, DeZhon Hall and Gabe Sularski to campus. Hall and Sularski both left Madison with an offer in hand.