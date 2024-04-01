Thursday evening, three-star in-state defensive end Torin Pettaway made a sudden flip from UW to Minnesota. Monday morning, Cody Haddad , a junior from St. Ignatius High School in Ohio, made a less surprising move when he backed away from his pledge to Wisconsin, a source confirmed with BadgerBlitz.com.

One week ago, Wisconsin had nine verbal commitments in the 2025 recruiting class. As of Monday morning, the Badgers are down to seven.

Haddad, 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, chose the Badgers in January over Cincinnati, Duke, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska and Purdue. Days later, however, he picked up scholarships from Ohio State, Minnesota, Iowa, Texas A&M and Michigan State, among others.

"They like me at safety right now because that's what I mostly have on tape," Haddad told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "But for my junior season I expect to have more film from both sides of the ball, as well as special teams. But I would say my main spot right now is safety.

"They said they heard a lot of good things about me and they like that I'm an aggressive player. They want to see some of my times for speed to see how fast I am and they also want to work on my hips in coverage. I don't have a lot of that on film."

The in-state Buckeyes are believed to be the program to watch moving forward. Ohio State hosted Haddad recently for at least one unofficial visit.

Safety is one of the more focal positions for the Badgers in the current junior cycle. First-year position coach Alex Grinch still has a commitment from four-star Jaimier Scott, and the staff is expected to host Jussiah Williams this week. Marcus Wimberly, a four-star from Arkansas, is also expected to visit Madison officially in June.