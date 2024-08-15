In June, Merrill took an unofficial visit to Wisconsin . Most recently, he took late-July visits to Notre Dame for the Fighting Irish's "Grill and Chill" event and to Michigan to experience the Wolverines' "BBQ at the Big House" weekend.

As Merrill begins his junior campaign with the Eagles, he took some time to speak with Rivals about where things stand in his recruitment.

Tyler Merrill is the No. 1-ranked offensive guard in the 2026 class. The Cumberland Valley High School (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) standout also ranks as the No. 3 player in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 91 overall prospect in the Rivals250 for the cycle.

Merrill enjoyed his time in the South Bend area and has made multiple unofficial visits to see the Fighting Irish throughout his recruitment.

"It was great," Merrill said about the recent trip to Notre Dame. "It was just a cookout with some games, and I got to catch up with some of the staff. It was a good time. I've been there four or five times now."

Merrill continues to stay in constant communication with Notre Dame's coaching staff, including head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive line coach Joe Rudolph and other coaches.

"I communicate with a good portion of the staff," Merrill said about Fighting Irish. "The other day, I was on the phone with coach Freeman and some of the recruiting staff just to chat, talk about upcoming games and how the season is going. I'd say my relationships there are very strong, and we just continue to build those every day."

Merrill also enjoyed his visits to Wisconsin and Michigan. He has built bonds with UW head coach Luke Fickell and offensive line coach AJ Blazek, among others. He has also made strong connections with UM head coach Sherrone Moore, offensive line coach Grant Newsome and the Wolverines.

"I thought all three were pretty awesome," Merrill said about his summer visits. "In Wisconsin, we got to have a scavenger hunt around the city of Madison. With Michigan, we got to the 'BBQ at the Big House,' which both (events) were equally awesome to experience."

The four-star offensive line prospect mentioned that all three schools have made him feel like he is at the top of their recruiting boards.

"I've felt every place I've physically visited has treated me as a priority," Merrill noted.

While Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin are all heavily pursuing Merrill — and he has built strong relationships with each — it is too early in the process to call them front-runners in his recruitment.

He has additional scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and several others.

As of right now, he is open to all programs that are interested in him.

The next step is for Merrill and his family to sit down and map out their fall visit plans.

"I don't have any specific schools higher than others at this point, right now," Merrill explained. "I'm focused on my season with my team, but me and my family are considering narrowing down later on after the season."

The current plan for Merrill is to wait until the offseason — likely at some point between November and February — and discuss with his family before then narrowing down his contenders.