Four-star offensive lineman Ronan O'Connell has over 35 offers on his resume, but is now focused on just three schools - Clemson, Wisconsin, and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound prospect has already made unofficial stops to all three schools, so his upcoming June officials will play a critical part in his college decision.

Clemson (June 2nd) will get his first official, followed by Wisconsin (June 9th) and capping off the month with a trip to the home state program, Tennessee (June 23rd).