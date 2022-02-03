Four-star offensive lineman Joe Crocker already held two dozen offers in late January, including from three of last season's College Football Playoff participants. Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad then rolled into Nashville (TN) Franklin Road Academy last week, and a couple days later, the 2023 prospect came away with another opportunity to play Power Five football.

Crocker noted he spoke with Bostad for a brief time during his weight lifting class. He later talked with the coach -- who has been previously reported as taking over Wisconsin's offensive line room, though the program has yet to officially announce the move -- on the phone that evening while Bostad was driving to Indianapolis.

The next day, Crocker was in contact with Bostad once again, this time coming away with the offer.

“I had a great talk with him," Crocker told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday. "He told me that he thinks that I can be a lot like Rob Havenstein for the [Los Angeles] Rams."