2019 ATH Nick Fortune looking to visit after picking up Wisconsin offer

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
As soon as Nick Fortune picked up his most recent offer from Wisconsin on Wednesday, he called one of his close friends to tell him the good news.

On the other end of the phone was Donte Burton, who just wrapped up his first spring camp with the Badgers.

"Donte has told me a ton about Madison," Fortune told BadgerBlitz.com. "It just sounds like he's living it up at Wisconsin.

"We were just talking today (Wednesday), actually, and he wants to know when I'm coming up there. So that's a place I will definitely visit. I'm excited for that."

Nick Fortune
Chad Simmons
