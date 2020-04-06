Some college football programs were able to hold a few spring practices before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down campuses across the country in March.

Wisconsin, however, did not open camp last month after head coach Paul Chryst moved his projected start date to March 22 in order to give his players a full two weeks to recover from winter conditioning.

“Guys worked hard in (conditioning), as they should, but you appreciate them doing the work,” head coach Paul Chryst told reporters on March 9. “I feel like we need this week and next week to transition to try and make the most of the spring practice opportunities we get.”

Along with incoming freshmen, the Badgers had several returning players who were expected to compete for starting spots this spring, opportunities that are no longer available.

With that, here are five Wisconsin players affected most by not having 15 spring practices to jumpstart potential breakout seasons.