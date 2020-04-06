Five Wisconsin Badgers players who are missing spring practice the most
Some college football programs were able to hold a few spring practices before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down campuses across the country in March.
Wisconsin, however, did not open camp last month after head coach Paul Chryst moved his projected start date to March 22 in order to give his players a full two weeks to recover from winter conditioning.
“Guys worked hard in (conditioning), as they should, but you appreciate them doing the work,” head coach Paul Chryst told reporters on March 9. “I feel like we need this week and next week to transition to try and make the most of the spring practice opportunities we get.”
Along with incoming freshmen, the Badgers had several returning players who were expected to compete for starting spots this spring, opportunities that are no longer available.
With that, here are five Wisconsin players affected most by not having 15 spring practices to jumpstart potential breakout seasons.
Redshirt sophomore running back Nakia Watson
The post-Jonathan Taylor era started this winter as Wisconsin and position coach John Settle worked to fill a void left by one of the best to ever play the position at the college level. Redshirt senior Garrett Groshek returned as the known commodity, but the spotlight was expected to shine on Nakia Watson this spring. The 5-foot-11, 229-pound redshirt sophomore, who rushed for 331 yards and two touchdowns on 72 attempts in 2019, was in line to receive valuable first-team reps in March and April. Watson was impressive in Week 1 against South Florida last fall, rushing for 80 yards on 14 carries. But a focus on improving his patience and vision, kinks that are often ironed out in the off-season, would have been valuable during live reps at camp.
Sophomore middle linebacker Leo Chenal
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news