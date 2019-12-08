INDIANAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers held a two-touchdown lead at halftime, only to see No. 1 Ohio State score 27 unanswered points in a 34-21 defeat in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday night. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down five takeaways from Wisconsin's loss.

1. The offense showed it could tangle with the top team in the land, but struggled to gain its footing in the second half.

The first half continued UW's recent resurgence on offense in accumulating 294 yards that included 21 points and a two-score advantage heading into the locker room. However, Wisconsin only gained 138 in the final 30 minutes of game time. In the final two series with the Badgers trying to claw back from the 13-point margin late in the fourth quarter, it gained 120 of those yards. The Badgers converted four of nine third downs in the second half, compared to moving the chain on three of six times before halftime. However, two of the three second half conversions came during those late drives with UW scrambling to try to get down the field.. Jonathan Taylor finished the game with 148 yards on 20 carries with first half runs of 44 and 45 yards. In the final 30 minutes, he carried the ball just seven times for 13 yards. Whatever adjustments Ohio State made at halftime worked well, and Wisconsin did not do execute in the final 30 minutes. "They did a decent job coming off the ball," center Tyler Biadasz said about Ohio State's performance up front in the second half. "They gave us some hard looks we didn't see during the first half sometimes, but we just didn't play our best ball in the second half." From Cole Van Lanen’s eyes, the offense wasn’t on the same page. "They ran a few different pressures and stuff. That's not things that really affected our running or anything," Van Lanen said. “Not even the line, it's everything from receivers, quarterback, running back, us -- we all have to be on the same page. I think we really were in the first half and were playing together. When we do that, I mean the sky's the limit. "Second half there were a lot of plays that were left on the table because someone wasn't on the same page or something. I mean it's really hard to comprehend that, but it is what it is. It's a team game, and we left it all out there, and we're just, like I said, ready to play our next game."

2. Though UW held for a while, Ohio State's offense showed it could adapt when adversity hit.

Wisconsin bent but didn't break in the first half, allowing just seven points despite giving up 232 yards of offense. A key turnover inside the red zone, a forced fumble by Isaiahh Loudermilk, negated any scoring opportunity in the second quarter. The defense stood tall even with losing redshirt senior inside linebacker Chris Orr during the game due to what appeared to be a head injury, and like what transpired in Columbus prior, UW made plays in the backfield with three sacks in the first 30 minutes and five overall. In similar fashion to the October contest, the Buckeyes' offense found its rhythm in the second half. UW's defense allowed 260 yards in the final two quarters that included some explosive plays. A 50-yard completion off an extended third down play from quarterback Justin Fields to wide receiver Chris Olave helped lead to a touchdown and a one-possession game on the first offensive drive of the third quarter. Outside linebacker Zack Baun said Ohio State got an idea of what UW was running in the second half and took advantage of it. "They were just flooding zones in a Cover 3," Baun said. "Obviously, we don't get that a lot, and our backside hook player's got to carry one across the field, and he didn't do that. Baun added, "The mishap on our punt team, we just can't have mistakes like that."

3. J.K. Dobbins got his yards, but Justin Fields showed why he's one of the nation's best quarterbacks.

Dobbins gained 172 yards on 33 carries and a touchdown -- with four runs of 10 yards or more. Overall, however, UW contained the Ohio State run game to 3.7 yards per carry. That was a drastic improvement from the late October contest where the Buckeyes gained 264 on the ground. On the flip side, though Fields did not gash Wisconsin's defense in the run game, he completed 19 of 31 passes for 299 yards with three touchdown passes to zero interceptions. The Georgia transfer completed eight throws of 15 or more yards in the game. Despite UW getting to him with five sacks, he still made plays on Saturday night with an injured knee.



4. All phases of the game gave up plays, including special teams.

The third phase of the game had stepped up in recent weeks with a 62-yard field goal, an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 49-yard return last weekend off a reverse. On Saturday, Aron Cruickshank averaged just 14 yards on his two attempts, including taking one out of the end zone in the second half that only got to the 15-yard line. Kicker Zach Hintze missed a 48-yard field goal wide left in the third quarter, though all four of his kickoffs went for touchbacks. Punter Anthony Lotti dropped an Adam Bay snap in that second half as well that eventually set OSU up at the UW 16. The defense held in the sudden change situation, but the Buckeyes still registered a field goal to cut the lead to four at 21-17. Looking at the Big Ten champs, Ohio State executed a fake punt for a first down on a Drue Chrisman 21-yard pass to Luke Farrell in the second quarter, and Blake Haubell made both of his field goals.

5. Despite the loss, Wisconsin showed it could take it to the No. 1 team in the nation.