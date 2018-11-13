Sophomore point guard D'Mitrik Trice scored a career-best 21 points during Wisconsin's win over Coppin State in their season opener last Tuesday, but that record didn't last long. Trice set a new career-high with 22 points scored against the Musketeers, making 7 of 11 attempts from the floor and 3 of 4 attempts from behind the 3-point line. Trice was credited with five assists as well. It's only a two game sample size, but if Trice can be an effective ball distributor and an effective scorer from the outside it's going to make Wisconsin's offense much more difficult to defend than last year.