MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin men's basketball team held their annual Red-White Scrimmage on Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center, and BadgerBlitz.com was there to take in the 41-34 win for the White squad. Our five takeaways from the scrimmage are included below.

1. Brad Davison looks healthy again.

Sophomore guard Brad Davison finished the scrimmage with 12 total points after going 4-for-8 from the floor and 2-for-4 from behind the three-point line. Davison was also credited with two assists and a steal, and drew a charge as well. Davison still handled the ball a lot since the point guard depth was split between the two squads, but he looked very comfortable on the court and wasn't afraid of contact. Expect more of the same from Davison in 2018-19, where he'll have the freedom to play off the ball a little more often in his second year with the team.

2. Nate Reuvers is reaping the benefits of bulking up in the offseason.

Sophomore forward Nate Reuvers was supposed to redshirt last year, but a lack of depth up front forced the Badgers to play him without the benefit of a year's work in the weight room. But Reuvers worked hard in the offseason to put on some muscle so he could mix things up close to the basket in his sophomore year, and we saw a bit of that on Sunday during the scrimmage. Now playing at 240 pounds instead of last year's 215, Reuvers battled with senior forward Ethan Happ for a good portion of the scrimmage and won his fair share of the 1-on-1 matchups. Reuvers finished the game with 6 points and 2 rebounds, making three of his four shots from the floor. Happ will still be the focal point of Wisconsin's post game, but it won't hurt if Reuvers can give the Badgers another option who can draw some of the defense's attention. "It definitely helps, especially when you're driving (to the basket) you're not getting knocked off your line," Reuvers said after the scrimmage when asked what adding the weight has done for his game.

3. Greg Gard was pleased with his team's defensive effort.

It was only a 30-minute scrimmage, but UW head coach Greg Gard said afterwards that he liked the effort his players showed on defense on Sunday. Wisconsin's White squad in particular held the Red squad to just two points in the opening period of play, holding them to just 3-of-15 shooting overall. Things evened out a little bit as the scrimmage moved along - Red finished the game shooting 29.3 percent and White shot 40 percent (16-of-40) overall, but for a team that needed to take some steps forward on defense this season Gard said that he liked what he saw. "You can tell where most of our time has been spent," Gard said after the scrimmage. "I thought that might be the best defense that's been played in an inter-squad game in a long time - there were just no easy baskets. We missed some shots too, but defensively I saw some good things."

4. D'Mitrik Trice and Kobe King are healthy, but there could be some rust to shake off.

The Badgers have said that guards D'Mitrik Trice and Kobe King are healthy again after the pair suffered season-ending injuries last year, but it took Trice and King a little while to get going during the scrimmage. Trice finished the day shooting 3-of-11 from the floor and King was 1-for-6, but they were both active on the defensive end and combined for nine total rebounds. It's only one practice - but after missing so much time last year it's not too surprising to see Trice and King still getting their feel back on the offensive end. The Badgers will need them to shake off any rust that built up during their recoveries though, because the UW offense will need to get more contributions out of their backcourt this year than they did last year if they want to make their way back in to the NCAA Tournament.

5. Tai Strickland has a path to playing time as a true freshman.

True freshman point guard Tai Strickland didn't appear to have any freshman jitters in his first "game" in front of a crowd at the Kohl Center. Strickland played in 25 minutes and was 1-for-3 from the floor, bringing down three rebounds with one turnover and one steal. But it was Strickland's defense that stood out during the scrimmage most of all - the freshman looked unafraid to match up with anyone on the floor, and has the makings of a player who will be an asset on the defensive end. If he can keep up that effort it will help him get on the floor early in his career, where he can spell Trice and still keep the offense moving with the ball-handling and vision he showed during the scrimmage.

Other Observations

-- Khalil Iverson looks as athletic as ever, and led the team with 11 rebounds in the scrimmage. Iverson still looks like he is going to be a defensive stopper for the Badgers this season. -- Aleem Ford started for the Red squad, but struggled to shoot the ball behind the 3-point line. He was 0-for-6 from distance on Sunday and finished with 6 points. -- Ethan Happ started a little slow but finished as the team's leading scorer with 13 total points. What's more: he was 3-for-3 from the free throw line. -- Brevin Pritzl had five early points and was 2-for-3 from behind the 3-point line in the scrimmage. If he can turn good practices in to good games for the Badgers this year it will give their offense a big boost.