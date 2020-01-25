Five Takeaways from Wisconsin's 70-51 Loss at Purdue
MADISON, Wis. – Fresh off an uplifting offensive performance, the University of Wisconsin was pummeled, whipped and crushed by a grittier, hungrier Purdue team in Mackey Arena – the Badgers’ personal house of horrors.
Trailing by as many as 28 points, UW dropped an ugly 70-51 contest to the Boilermakers to fall 4-41 all-time at Mackey. Here are five takeaways.
Bludgeoned On the Boards
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and his staff preached the last few days to the roster about how Purdue was going to crash the boards on both ends and that matching the Boilermakers’ physicality would be essential. After all, everybody knew the Boilers would be ticked off after Purdue coach Matt Painter questioned the Boilers’ toughness after a 17-point home blowout to Illinois that saw the Boilers get outrebounded, 37-19.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news