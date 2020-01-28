News More News
Five Takeaways from Wisconsin's 68-62 Loss at No.18 Iowa

Wisconsin put itself to position to register its third road victory of the month against a ranked opponent, dominating Iowa defensively and scratching out enough offense to go up 12 with seven minutes to go. That’s when things fell apart for a short-handed Badgers squad, watching as No.18 Iowa closed the game on a 23-5 run to escape with a 68-62 victory.

Here are some takeaways.

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl, center, fights for a rebound with Iowa's Bakari Evelyn, left, and Connor McCaffery, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 68-62. ((AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall))

Free Throws (or lack thereof) Crush Wisconsin

Wisconsin outshot Iowa from the floor (24-for-64 vs 20-for-60) and the 3-point line (8-for-28 vs. 3-for-20). Iowa came in averaging 80.2 points per game and had scored over 85 twice in consecutive games coming in, but the conference’s top scoring offense was frustrated constantly by one of the conference’s best defenses because the Badgers played their style of basketball.

