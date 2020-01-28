Five Takeaways from Wisconsin's 68-62 Loss at No.18 Iowa
Wisconsin put itself to position to register its third road victory of the month against a ranked opponent, dominating Iowa defensively and scratching out enough offense to go up 12 with seven minutes to go. That’s when things fell apart for a short-handed Badgers squad, watching as No.18 Iowa closed the game on a 23-5 run to escape with a 68-62 victory.
Here are some takeaways.
Free Throws (or lack thereof) Crush Wisconsin
Wisconsin outshot Iowa from the floor (24-for-64 vs 20-for-60) and the 3-point line (8-for-28 vs. 3-for-20). Iowa came in averaging 80.2 points per game and had scored over 85 twice in consecutive games coming in, but the conference’s top scoring offense was frustrated constantly by one of the conference’s best defenses because the Badgers played their style of basketball.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news