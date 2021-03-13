A change of scenery might be just what the University of Wisconsin needs in its last gasp at salvaging the 2020-21 season.

Admittedly playing better over the last two weeks, the Badgers’ chance at redemption in Indianapolis fell in the second half Friday night when they reverted to their least great hits of the past conference season: bad offense, careless mistakes and the inability to beat a quality opponent.

Despite leading by as many as eight points early in the second half, the Badgers were eliminated in the conference tournament quarterfinals by No.5 Iowa, 62-57, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Instead of a normal year when they would fly home to find out its NCAA tournament seed and regroup, the Badgers will head back to the hotel and quarantine – more like stew – for the next week until their final chance comes to prove what kind of team they are.

Here are five takeaways from the third UW (17-12) defeat to Iowa this year.