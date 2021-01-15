Scoring more points than the other team guarantees a victory, but University of Wisconsin senior guard Brad Davison had three other focuses in mind: defense, rebounding and togetherness.

“Those are definitely the three keys that got us the win,” Davison said. “Not necessarily shooting, not necessarily the pretty things that people like to talk about, but it’s the things great teams do to win.”

Spending an extra two days in New Jersey to prepare, the ninth-ranked Badgers struggled offensively and in keeping Rutgers out of the paint but mastered at least two of Davison’s keys to grind out a 60-54 victory at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

The Badgers (11-3, 5-2 Big Ten) put four players in double figures and helped wash out some of the bitterness from Tuesday’s lopsided loss at Michigan by winning in Piscataway, N.J., for the first time since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten Conference six years ago.

Here are five takeaways from the triumph.

