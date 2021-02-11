Five Takeaways from No.21 Wisconsin's 61-48 Win at Nebraska
The University of Wisconsin never apologizes for winning ugly, especially when it comes to emerging victorious in the Big Ten Conference. So, don’t expect any condolences for the latest one
No.21 Wisconsin continue to suffer in a deep freeze offensively, but the Badgers got contributions from several sources and delivered some decent defense to escape Nebraska with a 61-48 win.
“Getting out of this thing with a win, not playing to our full potential, is definitely a good thing,” senior guard Trevor Anderson said, one of six UW players who scored at least eight points.
Remaining in fourth place in the conference with six brutal games remain, the Badgers (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) need to hope the offense returns and quickly.
Here are my five takeaways from Wednesday night’s victory.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news