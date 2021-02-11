The University of Wisconsin never apologizes for winning ugly, especially when it comes to emerging victorious in the Big Ten Conference. So, don’t expect any condolences for the latest one

No.21 Wisconsin continue to suffer in a deep freeze offensively, but the Badgers got contributions from several sources and delivered some decent defense to escape Nebraska with a 61-48 win.

“Getting out of this thing with a win, not playing to our full potential, is definitely a good thing,” senior guard Trevor Anderson said, one of six UW players who scored at least eight points.

Remaining in fourth place in the conference with six brutal games remain, the Badgers (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) need to hope the offense returns and quickly.

Here are my five takeaways from Wednesday night’s victory.