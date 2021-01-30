Penn State had fallen short multiple times in attempts to knock off a top team in the Big Ten conference. No.14 Wisconsin made sure the Nittany Lions didn’t miss another chance.

The Nittany Lions delivered their biggest win of the season by controlling virtually the entire second half in an 81-71 victory over the Badgers at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Myreon Jones (20 points), Izaiah Brockington (18) and John Harrar (17) were dominant for Penn State (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten), which had lost 13 straight games to the Badgers dating back to the 2011 Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.

The Badgers (13-5, 7-4) will host Penn State on Tuesday, marking the first time since the 1991-92 season the program will play the same opponent in consecutive games. It will be a long 72 hours as UW tries to stomach this one in what was a complete breakdown defensively in the second half.

Here are five takeaways from UW's fourth loss in the last nine games.

