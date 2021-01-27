Greg Gard called it an “eerie” night.

The usual high-volume, high-energy Xfinity Center on Maryland’s campus was quiet on Wednesday night, which was a good sign considering how the second half played out for the University of Wisconsin.

Building an 18-point lead to end the first half, the Badgers watched the Terrapins cut the lead to three before UW righted the ship and hung on for a 61-55 victory. Had a sold-out Maryland crowd been actively participating, UW might not have been as fortunate.

“This is as odd of an environment maybe as I’ve ever been here,” Gard said. “Usually I expect this place to be jumping and it’s dead silent … It’s like playing a pick-up game in a gym you have all by yourself.”

Here are my takeaways from Wisconsin’s third conference road victory of the season.