Five Takeaways from No.10 Wisconsin's 74-73 Loss to Nebraska

MADISON, Wis. – It was not the celebration Brad Davison envisioned for his final game at the Kohl Center. Asked to address the crowd following a post-game video and again to the media, trying to answer questions to make sense of how No.10 Wisconsin lost by one to last-place Nebraska on Senior Day, wasn’t exactly how Davison pictured his day going. Perhaps that’s why when his obligations were completed, he said “Get me to Indy ASAP” under his breath as he retreated to the locker room. Having a fresh start might be the best medicine. A performance as ugly as they have played all season, the Badgers let a late nine-point lead dissipate, couldn’t turn to their Johnny Davis down the stretch after he was knocked from the game, and couldn’t get a late shot to fall to give them the outright Big Ten title. Wisconsin could still win the outright title if Iowa upsets Illinois in Champaign, but that would be the only positive from a forgettable day at the Kohl Center. My takeaways.

Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) was assessed a Flagrant-2 foul for this contact on Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, causing McGowens to be ejected. Davis did not return following the foul. (Andy Manis/AP)

Gard Says Johnny Davis "Should Be Fine"

An athletic and emphatic block by Davis, setting off a fast-break opportunity, was the kind of play that could have easily jumpstarted a monotoned Kohl Center early in the second half. Instead, the result of Davis being knocked to the floor and out of the game for the final 17:32 was a turning point. Davis was racing the defense back to his basket when he started losing his balance near the foul line but appeared to regain enough composure to go up for the layup. That’s where he clocked from behind by Nebraska’s Trey McGowens, who looked like he went for the block but whiffed. The result was him striking Davis across the face, sending him hard to the floor and into the padded basket standard. Davis was slowed getting up, helped to the bench, and taken straight to the locker room. McGowens was assessed two fouls, including a Flagrant-2 that came with an automatic ejection. Neither head coach saw a replay of the foul and didn’t offer much additional comment was asked post game. Wisconsin responded after Davis’s Injury with a 21-7 run to take a 62-52 lead with 10:19 remaining. The lead was still nine with 5:48 remaining but the offense evaporated from the point with UW missing nine consecutive shots to end the game. Davis was building toward a big game for Wisconsin. He scored seven points in his first 7+ minutes, a complete role reversal from Wisconsin’s 73-65 win in Lincoln January 27. In that contest, Davis was held to 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting, one of only five games this season UW’s sophomore failed to eclipse 15 points. However, he only played nine minutes in the first half – and none the final 10:54 – after picking up two fouls in a 24-second span. UW responded well then, too, cutting an 11-point deficit with six minutes left to four at halftime. The Badgers scored 15 points on 11 possessions on that run. “He’s the best player in the country, so when you lose a central piece of what you try to do on the offensive end and defensively, it definitely hurts,” Davison said. “We had to try to adapt and make things happen on the fly. It’s not an excuse. There’s a lot of things we could have done better to finish the game. Those are things we have executed in the last few close games.”

Too Many Missed Opportunities To Count

Head coach Greg Gard admitted he was ready to call timeout on Wisconsin’s final possession after Nebraska missed the front-end of the bonus, looking to draw up a winning play with less than 10 seconds remaining. He changed his mind after Davison got the ball to guard Chucky Hepburn, who was left wide open. “There was nobody within 10 feet of him,” Gard said of Hepburn, who wasn’t made available to the media. “I don’t know if we can get a much more open look. It was wide open.” Hepburn was the hero on Tuesday in a similar instance: UW chose not to call a timeout to let Purdue set its defense and Hepburn made a play by banking a 3-pointer in off the glass. This instance resulted in a miss and UW failing to get the defensive rebound. Nebraska forced a jump ball and Tyler Wahl’s halfcourt heave after picking off the inbounds pass was nowhere close. “Chucky came over to me during (Nebraska’s) free throw and asked what do you want to do,” Gard said. “I said if you’ve got an open court, let’s go. He hits one Tuesday night that’s highly contested off the glass, and he has wide open … he hasn’t had one that wide open in practice in a long time.” The last sequence was one of many problematic moments for the Badgers. UW was good from the free-throw line (20-for-25), but Davison missed the front end of the bonus at the end of the first half and Hepburn missed the first of three free throws with 19.8 seconds left. There was also the matter of a plethora of players missing point-blank layups in the final six minutes when the Badgers failed to make a basket and were outscored 12-2 down the stretch. “This wasn’t us in a lot of different ways,” said Gard, as UW’s streak of 15 consecutive wins in games decided by two possessions or less ended. While Chris Vogt had his best scoring game of the season (13 points), starting forward Steven Crowl went 2-for-7 and rushed his only shot in the second half, a post look with 1:27 remaining that would have given UW a one-point lead. He wasn’t alone, as Hepburn, guard Jahcobi Neath, and Wahl all missed makeable shots. “We got the ball in high percentage areas and didn’t put the ball in the basket,” Gard said.

Missing the Same Kind of Energy

With four days off following the victory over Purdue, Wisconsin took some time to rest and reset before reconvening for Nebraska prep. When the Badgers went through their final walkthrough on Saturday, Gard admitted he could sense that something was missing. Whether it was due to a subdued buzz in the building compared to earlier in the week, or still nursing a likely lack of sleep from a couple late nights, Wisconsin’s start was flatter than the topography of Nebraska. The Badgers dug themselves a 10-3 hole before the first media timeout and twice trailed by 12 points. It wasn’t solely due to a lack of shots either. Despite playing with its best all-around player, the Huskers were more physical and stronger defensively and were rewarded with four steals in the first 5+ minutes, as well as a pair of blocks. While UW scored 15 points in its last 11 possessions of the half to build some confidence on offense, the Badgers struggled defensively allowing Nebraska to score 26 points in the paint and shoot 56.7 percent from the floor. Had Nebraska not gone 1-for-9 from 3-point range, the score might have looked uglier. “I’m more frustrated with how we played versus (compared to) the implications with it,” Gard said. “We caught ourselves down toward the end of the first half. I thought we got a little better defensively, but we turned the ball over seven of the first 18 possessions of the game and gave them confidence.” Nebraska ended up shooting 53.7 percent, a season-high allowed by Wisconsin. Save for some brief sustained runs, the Badgers were mostly out of rhythm and outplayed by a hungrier team.

Chris Vogt Was UW's Best Player

Chris Vogt did everything but score when the Badgers clinched a share of the Big Ten title Tuesday, impacting both ends of the floor with his 7-foot presence in the paint, on the glass, and with his vision. He was the offensive force against the Huskers, going 5-for-6 from the field and 3-for-3 from the foul line, production well above his 2.5 points per game average. With Crowl having struggled offensively over the last three games, Vogt could be in for an expanded role. "He's very mature in what he does," Gard said. "He's given us great lifts throughout the year. He works hard every day. He's gotten better as the season has gone on."

Hard To View the Big Picture

Gard and Davison – the two senior members of Wisconsin’s roster – tried to paint a better picture about moving forward to Indianapolis. Of Wisconsin’s 20 conference games, only nine were decided by more than two possessions and five by double figures. The Badgers have rarely been able to run away from teams, so the inability to beat a Nebraska team playing without its best player at home has got to raise some warning flags. There’s no doubt that the Badgers have overachieved in many people’s eyes and are playing with house money, but bottoming out in Indianapolis and the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament (UW should still be a top four seed in a region) would have a lot of social-media sports analysis saying ‘I told you Wisconsin wasn’t very good.’ I’ll update this later tonight, but Wisconsin will play the Michigan-Indiana winner if it’s the No.1 seed. If Illinois wins, the Badgers will be the No.2 seed and play either Michigan State or Maryland.