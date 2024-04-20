MADISON — Wisconsin continued its spring practice period outside on a chilly Saturday morning. BadgerBlitz.com was once again on hand to compile the key takeaways from the Badgers' 10th session of the spring.

Both of the quarterbacks vying for the starting role in Madison continued to battle back and forth Saturday morning. Both gunslingers made several excellent throws, and both sprinkled in some plays they'd like to have back. But Tyler Van Dyke stood out the most, narrowly besting Locke for the better quarterback performance of the day.

Van Dyke made plays all morning, but it's easy to recall his most impressive throw. He unloaded a pinpoint strike to Quincy Burroughs on a deep post route, hitting the receiver perfectly in stride and putting the ball in a place only he could catch it even with a defensive back stride-for-stride. To the strong-armed Van Dyke, the throw looked rather effortless, and that's exciting.



He made several other big-time throws as well. Another huge play through the air authored by Van Dyke was a touchdown to Will Pauling. The slot receiver got behind the defense and Van Dyke put just enough on the deep ball. It would've been a touchdown of about 45-50 yards. The quarterback also took a page out of Braedyn Locke's book, displaying great touch on a few nicely layered balls between Wisconsin's zone coverage. It was a very solid day for Van Dyke overall, and he made a few of his biggest throws of the spring Saturday morning.