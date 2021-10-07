 BadgerBlitz - Five schools seem to be prioritizing 2023 Rivals250 DT Joel Starlings
Five schools seem to be prioritizing 2023 Rivals250 DT Joel Starlings

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012

Joel Starlings has made some waves in the 2023 class and the Rivals250 defensive tackle has announced his first short list. The Richmond (Va.) Benedictine School standout named Florida State, South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Michigan State, West Virginia, Penn State, Oregon, Virginia Tech, and Ole Miss his top 12 schools but five of them seem to be prioritizing him.

