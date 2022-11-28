Five burning questions with Luke Fickell in place as Wisconsin's head coach
Athletic director Chris McIntosh pulled off a shocker Sunday when it was announced that Wisconsin finalized a deal with Luke Fickell to become the program's 31st head football coach.
With uncertainly and a lack of clarity swirling around the program the past few weeks, the answer is in place at head coach, but a number of different questions remain.
BadgerBlitz.com offers five questions as Fickell guides the program through current roster management, on the recruiting front and through the transfer portal.
Can Luke Fickell recruit the current roster? How many players enter the transfer portal?
What Fickell brings as a recruiter will likely decide whether Wisconsin can break through a ceiling that's been limited to a Big Ten West crown in recent years. Those recruiting chops will be put to the test immediately once he arrives in Madison.
In the wake of rumors linking Braelon Allen to Michigan, Wisconsin's star tailback refuted that he spoke to any other program. The sophomore said "we're going to continue to play for coach (Jim Leonhard) to get him the job," and Leonhard said the staff has to continue to recruit the current roster. Allen - while near the top of the list of players Fickell will look to keep in Madison - is far from alone.
Just this past week, junior Nick Herbig, who hasn't made a decision on next season, said if Leonhard wasn't the head coach that would impact his decision.
"100 percent," Herbig said about the impact on his future decision. "That's who I want to play for. That's my guy. I'd do anything for Coach Leonhard."
A decision at head coach has to be bigger than any one player. And sure, the Badgers went just 6-6 in the regular season, but the current locker room has to matter. There are a number of talented athletes on both sides of the ball, especially on defense, who will be key for Fickell to retain.
The number of players who elect to transfer won't collapse any big-picture vision but will be key for the program to have a smooth transition into the 2023 season.
"He loves the guys like they are his own kids," sophomore safety Hunter Wohler said of Leonhard. "He deserves this job more than anyone. It's time for him to get the job and we're all waiting for it."
Coaching Staff
