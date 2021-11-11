Five Burning Questions: Northwestern vs. Wisconsin; Chez Mellusi injury

Two Big Ten West programs once again battle this weekend. Though one program has elevated its play recently, the other has lost three straight. No. 18 Wisconsin (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) still controls its path to a division title and a trip to Indianapolis. It leads the all-time series against Northwestern by a 60-37-5 margin, and when in Madison, the Badgers hold a 28-15-2 advantage. The Wildcats (3-6, 1-5) have not won a contest since its 21-7 win over Rutgers on Oct. 16. BadgerBlitz.com presents our five burning questions before Saturday's matchup inside Camp Randall Stadium (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2).

1) How many yards will Wisconsin run for this weekend against Northwestern?

It's a clash between one of the nation's top rushing offenses and one of the country's worst defenses against the run. UW ranks 13th in the nation with 222.6 yards per game, and during its current five-game winning streak, it's averaging 270 yards per contest in this category. Northwestern ranks 125th in the FBS in rushing yards allowed per game (224.6) on 5.4 yards per attempt. It has allowed opponents to run for 294 yards or more four times in nine games -- Michigan State (326), Nebraska (427), Michigan (294) and Minnesota (308). Iowa, which gained 24 yards on 30 carries against Wisconsin two weekends ago, finished with 185 yards on 38 carries (4.9 yards per carry) on Nov. 6. True freshman tailback Braelon Allen holds a streak of five straight games with over 100 yards rushing. Will Saturday be the sixth against a program that has allowed 24 rushing touchdowns so far in 2021? Who else could have big games for the Badgers this weekend? That leads us into our next question .....

2) Who will be called upon in the backfield this week and the rest of the season with Chez Mellusi out?

The dwindling numbers at tailback have been documented by BadgerBlitz.com this season -- ranging from dismissals (Loyal Crawford and Jalen Berger) to a suspension with a decision to enter the transfer portal weeks later (Antwan Roberts). Add on a season-ending left leg injury to Isaac Guerendo, and Gary Brown's room was thin before Chez Mellusi's exit from the win at Rutgers last Saturday. Wisconsin initially listed Mellusi as questionable on its preliminary status report for the Northwestern contest, but head coach Paul Chryst announced on Thursday that the Clemson transfer would miss the rest of the season. Who now steps up? At the moment, that appears to be redshirt sophomore Julius Davis and redshirt junior Brady Schipper. Davis ran for 32 yards on seven carries against Rutgers, showing a physicality on runs with his 5-foot-10, 201-pound frame. BadgerBlitz.com asked how the Menomonee Falls, Wis., native would describe his running style and how it could complement the other players in the running back room like Mellusi, Allen and Schipper. "I think I probably kind of run the same, similar to Chez, just because I feel like I can run hard," Davis said on Monday. "Maybe not as hard as Braelon. He's 230, 240 [pounds], but I still believe I can run hard for my size. I have good speed. I can make people miss when it comes to it. So I think just adding those on top of what all the other guys have, I think it's a good addition." Earlier this week, Schipper described his current role to BadgerBlitz.com as being more in third-down situations with longer distances where UW mostly throws the ball. That said, he also noted that it can change every week. Just who will be called upon on Saturday to keep up the standard? We'll see. BadgerBlitz.com will have more from our Monday chats with Schipper and Davis later this week.

3) How will Evan Hull fare against Wisconsin's nation-leading run defense?

As noted in our Q&A with Wildcat Report, Northwestern lost running back Cam Porter. It has turned to sophomore Evan Hull for production out of the backfield, and he has delivered -- accumulating 791 yards on 6.2 yards per carry with five touchdowns. As seen against Iowa last week, he can be a threat out of the backfield, hauling in 22 receptions for 205 yards and two additional touchdowns so far this season. He recorded six receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Hawkeyes. However, Hull and the Northwestern ground game -- which averages 150.4 yards per contest -- will battle the nation's best defense against the run. Wisconsin allows just 54.7 yards per game on 1.9 yards per carry. Only two teams -- Army (179) and Michigan (112) -- have gone over the century mark against this unit through nine contests. The Badgers also have registered 62 tackles for loss heading into this weekend, led by linebackers Leo Chenal (12), Jack Sanborn (10), and Nick Herbig (10). UW's MO will be this week, and as always, to contain opponents' rushing attack. Do that on Saturday, and Northwestern may wilt under pressure. Its quarterbacks have only completed 57% of their throws with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

4) Can the Wisconsin passing game string together a second consecutive consistent outing?

This becomes a more pressing question with the injury news to Mellusi. BadgerBlitz.com has noted the aerial attack's potential on paper throughout the season -- a former four-star prospect who can make every throw a standout Power Five quarterback should, four returning receiving targets that can get open, etc. We saw glimpses of production throughout the season, a drive or two where everything came together, but it was not sustained -- whether pass protection issues, errant throws, etc., emerged. Against Rutgers, everything came together. UW passed for 274 yards, and Mertz completed 11-of-16 throws for 240 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. The offensive line protected well, not allowing a sack when QB1 was under center (or in the shotgun). Wide receivers Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis each recorded 72-yard receiving days plus a touchdown apiece, while sophomore Chimere Dike reeled in three catches for 55 yards. Northwestern allows 189.3 passing yards per contest heading into Saturday's matchup. The Wildcats have given up a lot on the ground, so maybe the Badgers will not need to air it out for success this weekend. That being said, can the passing game build off of its performance in Piscataway and alleviate a backfield missing key players?

5) Will this game somehow stay close?

As mentioned earlier on Thursday during BadgerBlitz.com's 3Cs roundtable, Wisconsin and Northwestern matchups during the Paul Chryst era have been close when played in Madison. In fact, Chryst is 3-3 against the Wildcats in the past three seasons (2-1 at home, 1-2 on the road). The past three meetings in Madison -- 2015, 2017 and 2019 -- have been quite close. Chryst’s first season saw UW lose 13-7 on the now-infamous Jazz Peavy non-catch (or “Jazz Caught It” game for those Badger faithful on social media). The Badgers held a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter of the 2017 contest, but the Wildcats battled back with two touchdowns late in the frame -- but UW still held on for a 33-24 victory. Pat Fitzgerald’s program finished 3-9 overall, 1-8 in the Big Ten in 2019, but UW needed two defensive touchdowns to pull off a 24-15 victory that season. Every team is different each year, obviously. Wisconsin is still a considerable favorite in this contest -- a 24.5-point favorite as of Thursday morning on The Action Network. However, will things stay tight in Camp Randall Stadium this weekend?