MADISON, Wis. - The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers improved to 5-2 (3-1 Big Ten) on Saturday after their 49-20 win over Illinois, and will look to secure another key win against a Big Ten West foe when they travel down to Evanston next weekend for a game against the Northwestern Wildcats. Below we will run through five questions facing the Badgers as they prepare for another conference game.

Dan Sanger

1. Can the Badgers sustain their offensive balance against a better defense?

There's definitely still room for improvement, but Wisconsin's offense looked a lot closer to what they hoped it would like in the preseason during their game against Illinois. Jonathan Taylor and Taiwan Deal proved to be an effective one-two punch on the ground, and Alex Hornibrook made enough plays through the air to make sure defenses couldn't focus too much on his running backs. It was more than enough to take care of a woeful Illinois defense, but the Badgers will need to show they can perform like that against a better team before you read too much in to their game against the Illini. Northwestern's defense is a big step up - and the Wildcats have always played Wisconsin tough. How the Badgers step up in another tough road game should give us an idea of what to expect from UW the rest of this season.

2. Can Wisconsin's pass rush take another step forward?

The Badgers have struggled to get their pass rush off the ground all season - but they finished their game against Illinois with three sacks, bringing their season total up to 11. Illinois' offensive line was definitely shaky, but Northwestern's offense as a whole has struggled this year - and their pass protection hasn't been great. If the Badgers can keep up the pressure on the Wildcats it would go a long way towards keeping Northwestern's offense bottled up - giving the UW offense time to get some traction.

3. Is this the week the UW defense finds a way to stop the run?

Wisconsin's defense has struggled to keep opposing running games bottled up - they have allowed at least 4.63 yards per carry in each of their last five games, and on the season they have been surrendering 5.11 yards per carry. It's a big part of the reason why they have struggled to get after quarterbacks, since their opponents aren't having to fight their way out of obvious passing situations. But luckily for the Badgers the Wildcats have the worst rushing offense in the Big Ten this year - they haven't been able to find an effective replacement for Justin Jackson. They are averaging just 2.3 yards per carry and run the ball less than everyone but Purdue in the Big Ten. This is a team the Badgers should be able to keep in check on the ground - otherwise it's going to open things up for Northwestern senior quarterback Clayton Thorson.

4. Have the Badgers exorcized their Ryan Field demons?

Like I mentioned before, Northwestern has generally always given the Badgers everything they can handle - and Ryan Field in Evanston has been a particularly tough place for UW to win. Until Wisconsin's 2016 win in Evanston the Badgers hadn't left Ryan Field with a win since 1999. Wisconsin has had a lot of success on the road since Paul Chryst took over as the program's head coach in 2015 (apart from their two trips to Michigan), so we'll see if Chryst and the Badgers can win consecutive road games in Evanston for the first time since 1997 and 1999.

5. Can they get some of their defensive starters back on the field?

Wisconsin had to play without safeties D'Cota Dixon, Scott Nelson and Reggie Pearson last week against Illinois - and Eric Burrell and Evan Bondoc rose to the occasion and helped the Badgers make some big plays on defense. But the sooner the Badgers can get their regular starters back the better - and Northwestern's pass first, second, and third offense is going to put stress on the UW secondary. The Badgers will also need their young cornerbacks to play well on Saturday and make solid tackles, or else Northwestern will have chances to score some big plays through the air.