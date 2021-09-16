Five burning questions during Wisconsin's bye week

No. 18 Wisconsin will return to the field two Saturdays from now in a huge non-conference matchup, but for now, it will enjoy its only open week of the 2021 regular season coming up. BadgerBlitz.com presents five burning questions about the program heading into a weekend without a football contest.

1) How much can you take from two early football games?

This is a fair question, right? Week 1 contests can be laden with season-opening errors and adjustments needing to be made, especially against a Top-20 opponent. Gauging improvements from Week 1 to Week 2 is cliched but can be true; however, what if the next opponent that does not hold the talent as the first foe? Wisconsin shot itself in the foot too many times -- namely, in the red zone (more on that later) -- against Penn State to come away with a victory. Then it systematically shut down anything Eastern Michigan tried to do offensively while also running over the MAC program on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage. Two quick things we can take from this: Wisconsin's defense looks as good as advertised, especially that front seven, and the ground game appears rejuvenated from last season. As BadgerBlitz.com noted on Wednesday, UW ranks among the nation's best in several categories, including rushing yards allowed per game (third), total yards per game allowed (sixth), third-down conversion defense (seventh) and red zone defense (tied for 11th). Offensively, Wisconsin's rushing attack averages 266 yards per game, and Gary Brown's room boasts three running backs that teams will need to prepare for each week with Chez Mellusi, Jalen Berger and Isaac Guerendo.

2) Will Wisconsin's red zone efficiency improve?

Quarterback Graham Mertz (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

UW ranks among the worst in the FBS, tied with Florida and Miami (Ohio) for 126th in the country. All three programs have only converted on 5-of-10 opportunities within the red zone. The floundering inside the Penn State 20-yard line cost UW a cross-divisional victory, as the offense collected points on just one of four chances. Two turnovers and a blocked, chip shot field goal neutered chances for points off the board against the Nittany Lions. UW's offense rebounded last week, scoring on 4-of-6 chances against Eastern Michigan, but it still left points on the board. The first came on the initial series where the Eagles stuffed Mellusi on fourth down at the one-yard line before the Badger reached the goal line. The second came in the last quarter where quarterback Chase Wolf threw a pass intended for wide receiver Jack Dunn, but defensive back David Carter Jr. intercepted and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown. Starting with Notre Dame, Wisconsin will have a chance to redeem itself. Fighting Irish opponents have scored in 7-of-8 red zone opportunities, four of which ended with touchdowns.

3) Will the offensive line shuffle continue, or will the unit solidify?

The same starting five for Wisconsin trotted out to the field in both contests, from left tackle to right tackle: Tyler Beach, Josh Seltzner, Joe Tippmann, Jack Nelson and Logan Bruss. However, we have seen Cormac Sampson, Kayden Lyles and Michael Furtney step in at times from left guard to right guard, respectively in both games. Redshirt sophomore Logan Brown found time at left tackle in the contest against Eastern Michigan, and PFF credited him with 21 snaps overall in the win. Chryst was asked after the Penn State loss about what led to the switching of the line. "Yeah, we kind of knew going in. You had two first-time starters in 'Tipp' and 'Nelly,'" Chryst said on Sept. 4. "Also with 'Seltz,' who kind of in the past, 'Seltz' has also been one to kind of rotate with. So combination of that and thought we had another group of guys that deserve the right to play. Kind of knew going into the game that we wanted to get them some snaps." Will a top five emerge that will congeal and stick together at some point in the season, or will this continue going for the foreseeable future? The top linemen currently graded according to PFF, if you are fans of this service, are: *Tippman - 80.9 on 135 reported snaps *Seltzner - 73.5 on 135 reported snaps *Bruss -- 68.8 on 164 reported snaps *Nelson -- 66.7 on 131 reported snaps

4) What will we see from the passing game moving forward, and how much will it be relied upon?

The rushing attack, often the bread and butter of this offense, ranks among the top 15 in the FBS currently. Wisconsin averages 175.5 yards through the air currently, good for 102nd in the nation. Quarterback Graham Mertz and the offense struggled against Penn State, connecting on 22-of-37 passes for just 185 yards and two fourth-quarter interceptions. The Nittany Lions' defense created 16 pressures in the season-opener, according to PFF, with two official sacks in the stats sheets. Officials also flagged Wisconsin's QB1 with two intentional grounding calls. Mertz rebounded to complete 14-of-17 passes for 141 yards against Eastern Michigan, and Chryst mentioned at the end of his postgame press conference that he "thought he did some good things" and that "it was a different type of game." The head coach also used the words "confident" and "played poised" when describing the redshirt sophomore signal caller. The quarterback himself thought the passing game was better against Eastern Michigan, though he said he will probably rewatch the game and see how he can assist more on location and timing. "But for me, we got to get our guys the ball in space and let 'em go make plays," Mertz said on Sept. 11 "I'm excited for these next couple of weeks to kind of dive into that." Wisconsin holds threats in the passing game with returning wide receivers Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor and Chimere Dike, along with tight end Jake Ferguson. Can the running backs also make splashes in this area of the game? Potential deep throws can definitely help keep defenses honest if they plan on loading the box against UW, but when will those big-play opportunities be called upon? For that matter, will the Wisconsin offense need to significantly lean on the passing attack at some point to win a game? Notre Dame allows about 200 yards through the air, but it also gives up nearly 200 on the ground -- which may make offensive line coach Joe Rudolph salivate at the prospects of dominating the line of scrimmage. Perhaps that aerial opportunity really comes to pass at home against Michigan on Oct. 2. The Wolverines have only allowed 84.5 rushing yards per game so far, but allowed 293 passing yards to the Washington Huskies last week.

