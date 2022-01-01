With Wisconsin's 2021 season now in the books, it's a great time to do an overall assessment of the Badgers' offense.

Overall, this group struggled throughout a 9-4 campaign. As on Jan. 1, 2022, Paul Chryst's unit ranks No. 88 in the country in total offense (371.5 yards), No. 21 in rushing offense (211.3) and No. 120 in passing offense (160.2). The unit was also tied for 117th in the nation with 23 lost turnovers (13 INTs and 10 lost fumbles).

Position-wise, BadgerBlitz.com took a deeper dive into Pro Football Focus to learn more about snap counts and overall grades. The UW offense played 894 total snaps - 549 run and 345 pass - in 13 games this year. So when you see the snap count for an individual player, compare it with that total.

As far as the grading system, anything above 70 is usually pretty good. In the 60s is pretty close to average and in 50s is below.

Players listed below have played above 50 snaps through 13 games.