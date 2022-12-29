With Wisconsin's 2022 season now in the books, it's a great time to do an overall assessment of the Badgers' defense.

Overall, this group performed well this fall. As on Dec. 29, 2022, Jim Leonhard's defense ranks No. 11 in the country in total defense (303.5 yards), No. 10 in rushing defense (99.2) and No. 21 in scoring defense (20.23).

Position-wise, BadgerBlitz.com took a deeper dive into Pro Football Focus to learn more about snap counts and overall grades. The UW defense played 839 total snaps in 13 games this year. So when you see the snap count for an individual player, compare it with that total.

As far as the grading system, anything above 70 is usually pretty good. In the 60s is pretty close to average and in 50s is below.

Players listed below have played above 50 snaps through 13 games.