Final Inside the Rankings for the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 Recruiting Class
With 15 signees in Wisconsin's 2022 class, it is time to go back inside the numbers one last time and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.
To explain the basics, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.
Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.
Also, it is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20.
Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points
It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|POINTS
|BONUS
|TOTAL
|
5.9
|
120
|
38
|
158
|
5.7
|
90
|
|
90
|
5.7
|
90
|
|
90
|
5.7
|
90
|
|
90
|
5.7
|
90
|
|
90
|
5.7
|
90
|
|
90
|
5.7
|
90
|
90
|
5.7
|
90
|
|
75
|
5.6
|
75
|
75
|
5.6
|
75
|
|
75
|
5.6
|
75
|
|
75
|
5.5
|
75
|
|
75
|
5.5
|
60
|
60
|
5.5
|
60
|
|
60
|
5.5
|
60
|
|
60
|
GRAND
|
TOTAL
|
1,268
PREFERRED WALK-ONS
|Player
|Position
|Hometown
|
ILB
|
Baraboo, WI
|
FB
|
Spring Green, WI
|
WR
|
Middleton, WI
|
OLB
|
Seattle, WA
|
Safety
|
DeForest, WI
|
DE
|
Highlands Ranch, CO
|
TE
|
Randolph, WI
|
Safety
|
Madison, WI
|
K
|
Kaukauna, WI
|
WR
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
OL
|
Watertown, WI
|
OL
|
Fort Atkinson, WI
