 Wisconsin finished with the No. 46 recruiting class in the country.
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-07 06:00:00 -0600') }} football

Final Inside the Rankings for the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 Recruiting Class

With 15 signees in Wisconsin's 2022 class, it is time to go back inside the numbers one last time and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.

To explain the basics, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Wisconsin finished with 15 signees in the 2022 class.
Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.

Also, it is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20.

Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points

It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.

TEAM RANKINGS | POINT VALUES | COMMITMENT LIST | 2022 OFFERS |

Wisconsin's 2022 Recruiting Class
NAME STARS RR POINTS BONUS TOTAL

Joe Brunner

5.9

120

38

158

Curtis Neal

5.7

90


90

A'Khoury Lyde

5.7

90


90

Austin Brown

5.7

90


90

Aidan Vaughan

5.7

90


90

Barrett Nelson

5.7

90


90

Isaac Hamm

5.7

90

90

Tristan Monday

5.7

90


75

Avyonne Jones

5.6

75

75

Vinny Anthony

5.6

75


75

Myles Burkett

5.6

75


75

Chris Brooks Jr.

5.5

75


75

Cade Yacamelli

5.5

60

60

Tommy McIntosh

5.5

60


60

JT Seagreaves

5.5

60


60

GRAND

TOTAL

1,268

PREFERRED WALK-ONS

Wisconsin's 2022 Preferred Walk-on Class
Player Position  Hometown

*Luna Larson

ILB

Baraboo, WI

Zach Gloudeman

FB

Spring Green, WI

Cole Toennies

WR

Middleton, WI

Austin Harnetiaux

OLB

Seattle, WA

*Deven Magli

Safety

DeForest, WI

*Gabe Kirschke

DE

Highlands Ranch, CO

*Travis Alvin

TE

Randolph, WI

Jackson Trudgeon

Safety

Madison, WI

Gavin Lahm

K

Kaukauna, WI

*Grady O'Neill

WR

Saint Paul, MN

John Clifford

OL

Watertown, WI

Drew Evans

OL

Fort Atkinson, WI

{{ article.author_name }}