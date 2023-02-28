"We meet like crazy. That’s exactly why I’m late, we were up there meeting, just going over every little specific thing about our defense so everyone is on the same page. One of the worst things you can do, especially when you’re coming together as a new staff, is to have to reteach it because you didn’t really as a coach understand. Then kids start asking questions, so we spend a lot of time going over every little detail so everyone is speaking the same language."

"Me and Coach Hitsch work well together, sometimes he takes left, sometimes he takes right type of thing," Haynes told reporters Monday afternoon.

His walk from the eighth floor of the facilities down to the practice field at the McClain Center was delayed due to a meeting between himself and co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler .

MADISON, Wis. --- A little over 10 minutes had gone by after first-year running backs coach Devon Spalding stepped away from a scrum of local reporters when cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes took his place in front of the camera.

The two assistant coaches want to have their position groups working in tandem within a secondary that has aspirations of bridging the connection between a No. 1 passing defense (Cincinnati) and No. 1 rushing defense (Wisconsin).

Hitschler and Haynes are two assistants who don't have a history of working together. Among the coaches on the defensive side of the ball, each, with the exception of outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell, worked with Luke Fickell in the past.

The former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator has a particularly unique history with Wisconsin's newest head coach. Haynes grew up in Columbus, Ohio where he went to St. Francis de Sales, the school Fickell graduated from before going to Ohio State. After spending time at Michigan State, Haynes reunited with Fickell at Ohio State as the defensive backs coach while Fickell served as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

That history drew Haynes to Wisconsin as cornerbacks coach despite a role as a co-defensive coordinator with the rival Gophers.

"First and foremost the relationships," Haynes of the move. "Of course me and Coach Fickell go way back. All the way back to Columbus and de Sales High School. Me and Coach (Mike) Tressel go back to being at Michigan State together, so the relationships definitely played a big part in that.

"For me I’ve been in this profession for a long time. This year 28, 29 for me, so who I am working with and who I am working for is a part of why I do what I do. That relationship runs super deep and it is important to me."

Haynes spent 2018 and 2019 in the same working capacity as Tressel. He was the defensive backs coach with Michigan State while Tressel was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

"Mike is very focused, he’s a competitor," Haynes said of his coordinator. "I coached for his uncle, Jim Tressel, who was the same. You wouldn’t know how competitive he was because you see him mild mannered, that’s kind of how Mike is. Mike is very mild mannered, but he’s a very competitive kid and he knows how to command a room.

"We go back and forth on a lot of different things sometimes, and some of the times it may get a little bit hostile. But Mike knows how to bring us back and get us focused on what the task at hand is and that's an unbelievable quality to sit there and do that, and during the games it’s a lot of the same thing. When things are a little bit hectic and guys get a little bit out of control, he has a great way of calming everyone down and bringing everyone back - player-wise and coach-wise - to get us back focused and make everyone focus on what we have to do."

The crossover on the staff isn't perfect. Fickell, albeit an important figure, is the lone connecting thread between the assistants on the defensive end, except for Mitchell. The connectivity between the two, whether it's working at Cincinnati or Michigan State, should at the very least mend the transition when it comes to connecting different schemes or language on a new staff.

"I think you have positives and negatives of it," Haynes said. "The positive is that you get guys who know the language and they know the system, but when you get other guys coming in is you get other ideas and other ways you can do it and everyone on staff has been coaching for a long period of time.

"There’s only certain ways you can do cover 3, cover 2 or whatever, but I think the way that you sit there and you hear people and the way that they use how to teach it or the verbiage may be a little bit different that they use to teach. I think that’s what you continue to gain as you’re in this profession longer."