The Wisconsin Badgers will head out on the road one last time on Saturday to take on the resurgent Purdue Boilermakers, so we reached out to our friends at GoldandBlack.com to help us get an inside look at Purdue's season so far. My questions and Matthew Stevens' answers are included below.

We've seen some highs and some lows from Purdue in year two under Jeff Brohm - specifically I'm thinking of their blowout of Ohio State and last week's surprising loss to Minnesota. Was one game or the other an outlier? Or is this Purdue team one that will run hot and cold depending on the day?

Matthew Stevens: I think, by definition, the Ohio State win and Minnesota loss are both outliers. Purdue's offense relies on the big chunk plays whether in the passing game or running game and so if a defense is proficient at tackling and keeping all of Purdue's weapons in front of them, it's going to be hard for the Boilermakers to score a lot of points. Defensively, the pass rush is a total work in progress and so, defensive coordinator has to rely on exotic blitz schemes to get defensive stops. So yes, Purdue is going to run hot and cold but Brohm's goal for the future of the program has been to continually increase the talent base so the lows aren't as low if the primary plan isn't working properly on offense or defense or both.

We all saw the schematic changes Brohm brought with him to West Lafayette last year that gave the offense a spark - is there anything different about that side of the ball this year? Who are the playmakers to watch?

Matthew Stevens: Not particularly different schematically except I believe Brohm's practice regime has allowed Purdue to be more proficient at completing deep passes. Brohm practices throwing and defending more deep passes than I've ever seen any coach do so. The additional year of experience for receivers Terry Wright, Issac Zico and quarterback David Blough have allowed Purdue to be very effective at big plays. The addition in recruiting Rondale Moore has allowed outside options to flourish and opened options for tight end Brycen Hopkins. When Purdue's offense is really working at an optimum level, D.J. Knox is usually hitting holes in the run game like when Purdue won at Nebraska and Ohio State.

I think you can also make an argument that Purdue's defense took a bigger step forward than their offense did last year. Have the Boilermakers been able to keep that trend going, or do they still have some work to do?

Matthew Stevens: No they have not been able to continue that trend this season. That's not to say Purdue's defense has been bad but the pass rush from the front four defensive lineman is practically non-existent and therefore, putting a lot of weight and responsibility on the second and third level of the defense. Markus Bailey is a special player at linebacker but now Purdue is dealing with the injury of safety Jacob Thieneman. Nick Holt hasn't gotten this 2018 group, which lost all but three starters from the 2017 campaign, to play with the aggressiveness and reckless abandon that last year's group did.

Brohm's name was the first one to come up when the Louisville job opened up a few days ago. Has he said anything in public about his name being in the mix for another job like that? Do you think he will still be coaching at Purdue this time next year?

Matthew Stevens: Depending on who you believe, Brohm was a central figure candidate for the Barnum & Bailey circus that was the Tennessee head coaching search last offseason. Do I think Brohm will be Purdue's head coach next season? I honestly have no idea and here's the only people that can answer that question right now: Jeff Brohm, Greg Brohm (older brother and Purdue director of football operations), Brian Brohm (younger brother and quarterbacks coach) Oscar Brohm (Jeff's father who lives in Louisville and is a volunteer coach at Trinity High School in Louisville) and maybe Jennifer Brohm (Jeff's wife). If anybody else outside of that circle tells you that it's a done deal or that they know the answer, they're either psychic or they have no idea what they're talking about.

Finally, what's your prediction for this game? Who wins and why?

Matthew Stevens: Is Alex Hornibrook playing quarterback for Wisconsin? If so, I think Wisconsin has a chance to keep Purdue's defense honest and Johnathn Taylor has a chance to break runs on this Purdue defense that is desperately trying to repair its run fits without Jacob Thieneman. If not, I don't think Wisconsin has enough offensive weapons to stay with this high-powered Purdue offense. In a lot of ways, I see this very similar to Purdue's loss at East Lansing to a reeling Michigan State program. If Purdue can get an early lead and get the game into the high 20s and low 30s, the Boilermakers win. However, if Jim Leonard can keep Purdue from hitting deep shots down the field and Hornibrook plays on offense, the Badgers certainly have a shot to win in this game.