With the Wisconsin Badgers heading back out on the road this weekend to take on the Northwestern Wildcats, we reached out to Louie Vaccher from WildcatReport.com to get his take on the Wildcats' season so far. Our questions and Louie's answers are included below.

How has Northwestern’s season gone so far? Are the Wildcats about where you expected them to be at this point in the year?

Louie Vaccher: It’s telling that I really don’t know how to answer this question. That shows what an up-and-down season it’s been for Northwestern.

On the one hand, the Wildcats are 4-1 in the Big Ten and, if they win on Saturday, could have the inside track to a first-even West division crown. They beat Purdue and Michigan State on the road and they lost by three to Michigan at home. They are on a three-game Big Ten winning streak. Those are all big positives and indications that Northwestern is a legitimate contender. On the other hand, they’ve had some terrible low points and the optics have often been bad. They blew a 21-3 halftime lead and lost to Akron – Akron! – at home. And they’re coming off of an ugly three-point win against a Rutgers team that got hammered by the likes of Buffalo and Kansas.

So, I guess it depends on your outlook. The bottom line is they got to this point and Saturday is a big game in the race for the West.

Statistically it looks like the Wildcats have had to go away from running the ball as much as they did when Justin Jackson was still on campus. What was behind that move and how has it changed Northwestern’s offense?

Louie Vaccher: Everything changed once Jeremy Larkin was forced to retire due to cervical stenosis after Week 3. He had been one of the top rushers in the Big Ten and we found out just how talented he was in the weeks since. Northwestern ran for 28, 8 and 32 yards – yes, those are game totals – in the three games immediately following his announcement. They managed 128 yards rushing last week, but that was against Rutgers, the worst rushing defense in the Big Ten, and represented a little more than half what other teams put up against the Scarlet Knights.

Jackson and Larkin were dynamic backs that could make people miss and turn nothing into something. Northwestern has used a variety of backs since, but none have shown that kind of ability. True freshman Isaiah Bowser had a breakout game against Rutgers, with 108 yards. He’s a bigger, power back who does a good job of running behind his pads and can move the pile. That may be exactly what the Wildcats need moving forward.

In the backs’ defense, the offensive line hasn’t been giving them many holes to run through. They are not very physical and, as head coach Pat Fitzgerald says time and again, not very consistent. There have been a lot of one-man breakdowns. They’ve also suffered their share of injuries as only two of the five have started every game up front. They are going to have to play much better against Wisconsin than they have the last couple weeks.

How has Clayton Thorson bounced back from last year’s season ending injury? Is he still on some kind of a pitch count for reps, or is he back to full strength?

Louie Vaccher: If Thorson isn’t 100 percent, he’s pretty close. He split reps about 50/50 with backup TJ Green to start the season, but played more and more each game. He played his first full game against Michigan on Sept. 29 and since then has been in there for just about every snap. The only time he is out is if Northwestern uses wide receiver Riley Lees as a Wildcat QB to run the option, and those instances have been few and far between.

Thorson had been getting better and better each game. He had big days against Michigan State and Nebraska back-to-back, throwing for a combined 828 yards and six touchdowns, leading the team to a pair of wins when the running game was almost non-existent. But he had a setback last week, when he was just 17-of-34 for 150 yards. More than the numbers, he was uncharacteristically inaccurate and just never looked comfortable in the pocket.

The fifth-year senior still throws his share of interceptions – he has nine touchdowns and seven picks on the year, including two that were returned for touchdowns against Akron – but I expect him to bounce back from last week’s subpar performance. Northwestern will need him to be at his best on Saturday because I’m not expecting very much from the running game.

What should the Badgers expect to see on defense from Northwestern? I imagine their scheme has stayed about the same with Mike Hankwitz running the show, but who are the players to keep an eye on this weekend?

Louie Vaccher: Northwestern’s defense is pretty much the same as its been the last few years under Hankwitz. And that’s a good thing. While the offense sputters on-and-off, the defense has been pretty consistent and reliable for the Wildcats.

The strength of the defense is definitely the front seven. Defensive end Joe Gaziano leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has NFL-level talent, and the bookend on the other side, Samdup Miller, has led the team in tackles the last two weeks. At linebacker, Blake Gallagher and Paddy Fisher are both very active and aggressive players that are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in tackles. The secondary has had its share of challenges with big plays. The senior leaders in the back half are cornerback Montre Hartage and safety Jared McGee.

Northwestern’s goal – as it is just about every game – will be to contain the running attack. That’s a big ask this week against the No. 1 rushing team in the conference. But they have done a pretty good job against run-heavy teams in the past, including Wisconsin last season before the game got away from them with big plays in the second half. They will try to put the game in Alex Hornibrook’s hands, keep him in the pocket and pressure him when they can. The secondary typically plays a Cover-4 and they will try to keep everything in front of them and tackle well.

Finally, what are you expecting to see this weekend? Who wins and why?

Louie Vaccher: I think we’re looking at another tight game in what has been a very entertaining series over the last couple decades. These two teams have split the last 12 meetings, and Northwestern has won four of the last five in Evanston, with the lone loss coming in the last matchup, in 2016.

I think Northwestern’s defense will keep them in the game and limit Taylor’s yardage. I also have my doubts about whether Hornibrook can throw the Badgers to the win if it comes to that. However, Northwestern’s offense is another matter. I don’t expect the comatose running game to suddenly come back to life on Saturday. The Wildcats will run enough to keep the Badgers honest, but that’s about it. No, this game will be on the shoulders of Thorson. While he has proven that he can win shootouts if he has to, the question is whether the offensive line will be able to keep the pocket clean for him. Wisconsin doesn’t have much of a pass rush – just 11 sacks this year – but if the Wildcats have to throw the ball 50 times, chances are they are going to get home a few times. And Thorson isn’t nearly as productive when the pressure is on him.

The Wildcats will hang around, but I think their one-dimensional offense eventually fails them. Prediction: Wisconsin 27 Northwestern 23.