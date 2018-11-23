So we're almost two years into the P.J. Fleck era at Minnesota, with the Gophers sitting at 5-6 and looking to make a bowl game and extend their season with a win this weekend. Do you think it's fair for fans to be a little restless at this point in his tenure after the Gophers went 5-7 last year? Or have there been signs of progress under the radar that haven't played out on the field yet?

Stevens: There was just an article in the Star Tribune about the attendance drop problem at TCF Bank Stadium. A few years ago, almost every home game was sold out with a schedule that featured TCU, Nebraska, Michigan and Wisconsin. However, this year the numbers for scanned tickets at the last two home games have been right around 15,000. In a 50,805-seat stadium, that isn't acceptable. Fleck came in after taking over a program that went 9-4, and while the cupboard wasn't bare when he got here, it also wasn't rich with talent and depth. There is a part of the fanbase that realizes these things take time, and another that is apathetic and wants to see big wins, especially in rivalry games, before they start to believe things are turning around. I think that's fair, and Fleck himself said that when the team keeps developing and they build this thing like they want to, he knows people are going to show up in droves. So yes, I think it's fair to be a little restless with back to back seasons of what could be five wins. but I also think that this team has shown improvement in the second half of the season and the offense has shown playmaking potential that we haven't seen here in years.

The Gophers entered the year with two freshmen quarterbacks competing for the starting job, but it appears as though Tanner Morgan has taken control of that job after Zack Annexstad was injured. What has Morgan brought to the table since taking over as the starter, and has he played well enough to retain that spot if and when Annexstad is healthy again?

Stevens: Morgan is poised, confident and typically pretty decisive when he drops back to pass. He won't wow you with his arm strength and isn't meant to be a quarterback who throws for 300-plus yards every game, but when he is in rhythm he makes the right read and delivers accurate passes to his receivers so they can go and get yards after the catch. He is at his best throwing slants and crossing routes, but has shown impressive accuracy on numerous occasions with his deep ball.Since taking over as the starter, he has played well in games against Nebraska, Indiana and Purdue while playing decent against Illinois and struggling against Northwestern. He came in during the second half against Nebraska after Annexstad was injured and led his team on back-to-back touchdown drives to cut a 28-8 lead to 28-22. He did a great job of using his legs on several occasions too, taking speed options for 10-plus yard gains. He's led the team to solid wins over Indiana and Purdue, and really hasn't done anything that warranted him being benched in favor of Annexstad, who has been healthy the past couple weeks and able to play. They are both freshmen who have had plenty of ups and downs this season, and this quarterback battle is one that will ensue into spring ball. If Morgan struggles Saturday against the Badgers early, we could see Annexstad get some run once again.

Who are the other players to watch on the offensive side of the ball? Have the Gophers found some complementary pieces to pair with wide receiver Tyler Johnson?

Stevens: Mo Ibrahim came into the year as the third-string running back but quickly was thrust into a starting role when senior running backs Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks both went down with ACL tears. He won't be the most elusive or explosive back you'll see, but he's got very good vision and a knack for slipping through the slimmest of holes in the line and racking up big gains for his team. He's played in eight of the team's 11 games but still has 815 yards and six touchdowns. Expect to see a good amount of Ibrahim on Saturday.Rashod Bateman, a former four-star recruit out of Tifton, Ga., has been outstanding for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers as a true freshman. He's got the kind of speed and elusiveness when he has the ball in his hands that makes you think that UGA and the SEC schools let one get away, and they did, as he's been tremendous for Minnesota. He's ninth in the Big Ten in receiving with 47 catches for 648 yards and six touchdowns. He broke Minnesota's freshman receiving record for yards, receptions and touchdowns two weeks ago. He's got the speed to take the top off the defense and he's also a very good route runner. Bateman will be a special player in the Big Ten for years to come.Chris Autman-Bell is the third player to watch. He's the team's third-leading receiver behind Johnson (who leads the Big Ten in receiving) and Bateman. Bell has 24 catches for 382 yards this year, but is still searching for his first touchdown. He's a tough, physical receiver with great hands. He is great at going up and making plays in the air on 50/50 balls, going one-on-one with his defender. Like Ibrahim and Bateman, Autman-Bell is only a freshman, so he'll be around for a few more years for this developing Gophers offense.

The Gophers made a move to fire their defensive coordinator after a 55-31 loss to Illinois a few weeks ago - how has interim coordinator Joe Rossi mixed things up since taking over the unit? And who are the key names to know on that side of the ball?

Stevens: He's kept things more simple and tried to put his guys in a position where they can play fast and not have to think as much. With the linebackers, they've played much more zone coverage in the passing game and haven't been stuck trying to run with receivers one-on-one. He has helped to showcase Gophers linebacker Blake Cashman, who has been on a tear lately, culminating with a 20-tackle effort against Northwestern last week. Rossi has tried to put him in positions to make plays and pressure the opposing quarterback, and Cashman has delivered big time.With the defensive backs, former Defensive Coordinator Robb Smith loved to play them 10 yards off the line of scrimmage for whatever reason, often giving up free yardage if quarterbacks wanted to throw the ball short. Rossi has eliminated that, essentially, and we've seen a lot more press coverage lately to not give up easy yardage. With the defensive line, more stunts have been added and the alignment of the interior linemen have been mixed up to try and do a better job stopping the run.Besides Cashman, key names to know are defensive end Carter Coughlin, who leads the Big Ten in sacks with nine. He's a little undersized for his position, but makes up for in with his instincts and quick-twitch off the edge, which allows him to get to the passer and make plays in the backfield. The next one to know is Chris Williamson, a cornerback who transferred from Florida two years ago. He sat out last season and got off to a slow start this year, but has been playing at a very high level in the past four weeks. He may be Minnesota's best defensive back right now.

Finally, how do you see this game playing out? Who wins and why?

Stevens: It's been 15 years since Minnesota last held Paul Bunyan's Axe. It's hard for me to pick anything but the Badgers in this game right now. One of Minnesota's biggest issues has been its mistakes turning the ball over. They have a -11 turnover margin coming into the game, which absolutely kills you when playing in close games. Northwestern won 24-14 last week, not because they played significantly better, but because they didn't make the mistakes Minnesota did. The Gophers threw two interceptions, lost a fumble, missed a 38-yard field goal and turned the ball over on downs twice.For this game, I think we'll know pretty early how it's going to turn out. If Jonathon Taylor starts ripping off big runs immediately, it's going to be a long day for this Gophers defense. Regardless, if Wisconsin plays its game and doesn't beat itself, I think the Badgers pull out a victory. Wisconsin has won the turnover battle each time these two teams have matched up in the past 14 years, which is very telling and shows why they are able to win consistently. Minnesota will need to force at least one or two turnovers to stay in this one, while limiting turnovers themselves. I think that's a lot to ask for this young team.I'll say Wisconsin wins, 27-17.