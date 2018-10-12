The Wisconsin Badgers will head back out on the road to take on the Michigan Wolverines this weekend at Michigan Stadium in another primetime contest, so BadgerBlitz.com reached out to Austin Fox of TheWolverine.com to get his take on Michigan's season thus far. Our questions for Austin and his answers are included below.

The Wolverines are coming in to this game at 5-1 with their lone loss to what looks like a pretty good Notre Dame team at this point. Has Michigan played up to expectations so far, or is the feeling that the Wolverines still have more to prove this season?

Austin Fox: The season has actually gone, for the most part, entirely according to plan. Fans were optimistic this team would be very good, and it looks like it is well on its way to getting to that point. There was plenty of concern from the fan base after the Notre Dame loss (and deservedly so), but the Wolverines have improved immensely since then. Outside of the first quarter against Northwestern and perhaps a quarter or two against SMU, Michigan has consistently played at a high level. With that being said, the Wolverines’ best win is still only over a 2-3 Northwestern team on the road or a 3-2 Maryland squad last weekend, which begs the question — can U-M beat the good teams on its schedule? The fans are still waiting for this club to take that next step, especially after it failed to do so against the Irish. Saturday will be yet another opportunity.

How has adding quarterback Shea Patterson changed Michigan’s offense? He has earned a reputation for being a mobile quarterback, but is he a passing quarterback who can run, or a running quarterback who can pass - if you get what I mean?

Austin Fox: Junior quarterback Shea Patterson has resurrected Michigan’s offense. The unit was dreadful last year — 105th nationally in yards per game — but is up to 55th this year. He has brought everything to the position the Wolverines needed — accuracy, mobility, mental toughness, leadership, etc. Fans had high expectations for Patterson coming in, and most would agree he has exceeded them.

As for a rushing element, there have been almost no designed runs called for him this season. Any time he has run the ball, it has come when he’s scrambling out of the pocket or when a play has broken down. Patterson has also shown incredible pocket presence, and as a result has a knack for avoiding the rush and keeping plays alive with his feet. Another outstanding element of his game is his ability to throw on the run — his passes are as accurate in that regard as when he’s throwing from the pocket with his feet set. Make no mistake, though, Patterson is a passer first and foremost, and it’s really not even a debate.

Who are the other big names to keep an eye on on Michigan’s offense right now? Are there any weak spots that teams have been able to exploit this season?

Austin Fox: Senior running back Karan Higdon is the headliner here. He has turned into somewhat of a workhorse with junior Chris Evans’ injury, as his 101 carries are the third most in the Big Ten (despite missing the SMU game with injury). His five rushing scores are also tied for the fourth most in the league, and his 116.4 yards per game are second. If Michigan needs a big play on the ground, Higdon is the guy they turn to. Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry, meanwhile, has developed into perhaps the team’s most dangerous receiving threat. He set single-game career-highs last week against Maryland in both catches (seven) and yards (112), and actually now leads the team in both of those categories. His 6-8, 262-pound stature makes him a mismatch nightmare for defenses, and he has finally started to become a primary target in Michigan’s passing attack (he has averaged 71.2 yards over the team’s last four games, after tallying just 10.5 per contest through the first two). Sophomore wideouts Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones are two other names to keep an eye on in the U-M offense, as they are both big-play threats. Collins’ three catches of 40 yards or more are tied for the most in the league, and Peoples-Jones’ five touchdown catches are tied for fourth most. The two have a tendency to disappear at times, though, and need to be more consistent.

As for exploiting Michigan’s offense, Notre Dame — and Northwestern for one half — are the only teams who have been able to slow it down. The U-M offensive line remains, by far, the biggest weakness on the entire team, so an opponent with an above average defensive line and pass rush is likely to have success. U-M’s linemen pass block much better than they run block, and opening holes consistently for the backs has remained an issue. It is a veteran group (sophomore center Cesar Ruiz is the only youngster on it) that has improved throughout the six games under first-year line coach Ed Warinner, but as a whole, is still just average at best.

From the outside it seems like the Wolverines have developed another top-shelf defense. How do they compare to last year’s unit? What are they better at or worse at since these two teams last met?

Austin Fox: Michigan’s defense is very similar to last year’s. It is once again a smothering, aggressive unit run by Don Brown, and is sixth in the country in tackles for loss (52). The defense as a whole is actually the best statistical group in the country, allowing just 230.5 yards per game, a 40.5-yard improvement from where last year’s finished.

Safety play was the one weakness on last season’s defense, but senior Tyree Kinnel and junior Josh Metellus have been much better in that regard. Opposing offenses frequently picked on them through the air in 2017, and the duo showed an inability to cover fast, play making wideouts.

Perhaps the biggest area of concern on this 2018 version, though, is defensive tackle. The loss of Mo Hurst was likely going to result in a small step back regardless, but the position has also been ravaged by injuries. Sophomore Aubrey Solomon hasn’t played since the season-opener, and redshirt sophomore Michael Dwumfour and junior Carlo Kemp both left last Saturday’s game with injury (the former was carted off). Fifth-year senior Lawrence Marshall also missed two September contests, but has since returned.

The unit has held its own against opposing rushing attacks, but hasn’t been able to create the kind of pass rush you’d like to see from the interior.

Finally, how do you see this game shaking out? Who leaves Michigan Stadium with the win and why?

Austin Fox: This will be a very, very close matchup that should come down to the wire, similar to how the 2016 game did in Ann Arbor.

It’s hard to envision the Badgers scoring many points on Michigan’s defense, but the same can be said for the Wolverine offense; sure, Wisconsin’s defense has had its issues at times this season, but U-M doesn’t appear to be good enough yet to capitalize on those issues in a big way. The Wolverines seem to be the more complete team at this point in the season though. Michigan 24, Wisconsin 17