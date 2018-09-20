The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) on Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, so to get the inside scoop on the Hawks we spoke with Tom Kakert of HawkeyeReport.com and asked him a few questions - his answers are included below.

The Hawkeyes are 3-0 at the end of their non-conference season, with wins over Northern Illinois, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Have the Hawkeyes exceeded your pre-season expectations after these first few weeks?

TK: In some ways, yes. In some ways, no. The Iowa defense has been better than I expected it would be at this point in the season. I thought they could be pretty decent, but not to this level this early in the year. With three new linebackers and a pair of pretty inexperienced corners, I thought there might be some bumps in the road. Instead, it’s been really good against the run and the pass, so far. Obviously, this weekend will test Iowa much more than any game so far this season.In the other direction, I had pretty high expectations for the Iowa offense and frankly, it’s been kind of disappointing. Coming off a really good sophomore year, Nate Stanley was getting some NFL buzz. He’s been fairly average until this past weekend, when he threw for 309 yards and a pair of touchdowns against an average FCS team in Northern Iowa. The run game has been ok and the wide receivers remain a question mark. Really the only thing that has met expectations so far this year is the play of tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson.

What question marks do the Hawkeyes still need to answer about their team as they transition in to Big Ten play?

TK: I think there are still questions to answer on both sides of the ball. Iowa’s defense has been suffocating at times and the pass rush, which has 12 sacks in three games, has been outstanding. Having said that, they haven’t faced a team like Wisconsin. They beat a good MAC team in Northern Illinois, who was limited in the passing game. Then they caught Iowa State at the right time because the Cyclones had their opening game cancelled. It was their first game of the year and Iowa State played like it.I still want to see how good Iowa is against a good running team, like Wisconsin. They shutdown ISU back David Montgomery, who is very good, but Taylor and the Badger offensive line is a completely different animal. Honestly, the defensive backfield hasn’t been tested all that much either and they will get plenty of tests the rest of the way, starting this weekend.On the offensive side, Iowa hasn’t been great. Sure they put up 30+ points twice this year, but one was against an FCS team and the other game was 3-0 at the half before Iowa pulled away, scoring 30 points in the second half.Can Iowa run the ball effectively against a strong defense? While Stanley was really good last week, he’s struggled against Northern Illinois and Iowa State. He hasn’t hit many passes down the field and eventually, Iowa is going to have to stretch the field to have an effective offense in Big Ten play.

I think Wisconsin fans are going to be pretty familiar with Nathan Stanley given his Badger state ties, but who are the other playmakers to watch on the offensive side of the ball?

TK: Beyond Stanley, there’s one other Wisconsin native on the Iowa offense that will probably see a good deal of work and that’s starting running back Toren Young. He grew up in the Madison area and you can bet he would like to play well in this one. Mekhi Sargent is Iowa’s backup running back and he’s been a nice surprise that Iowa found late from Iowa Western Junior College.The biggest playmakers for the Hawkeyes so far this year are tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson. They lead Iowa with 12 receptions each and Fant already has two more touchdown receptions this year after hauling in 11 last season. Nick Easley, Iowa’s leading receiver last season, got off to a slow start this year with just one reception in two games. He had 10 this past weekend for 103 yards and a score. Iowa hopes to get back Ihmir Smith-Marsette this week. He missed this past week with a bruised shoulder. He’s the Hawkeyes stretch the field type receiver to go along with fellow sophomore Brandon Smith.

Defensively the Hawkeyes appear to be off to a great start - advanced metrics sites like Football Outsiders even have the Hawkeyes with the No. 1 defense in the country this season through three games. How do you think that unit has performed this year, and who are the big names to know on that side of the ball?

TK: As I mentioned earlier, it’s really been kind of a pleasant surprise so far given that they were replacing all three starting linebackers (and none of the replacements had started a game) and Josh Jackson left early for the NFL, leaving the cornerback position pretty inexperienced.The strength of the defense so far is the defensive line. It’s a very deep unit that goes eight deep and will rotate all the players on a fairly regular basis. The Hawkeyes have 12 sacks so far this year, which is among the highest totals in the country. A.J. Epenesa leads the way from the defensive end position with three. Parker Hesse has a pair of sacks and Anthony Nelson is a very good rush end. In the middle of the line, Matt Nelson is 6-8 and can get his hands on a good amount on throws down the middle of the field.Iowa’s also only allowing 42 yards rushing per game this season. Having a strong line helps in that regard, but it’s also the linebackers doing some good work. Nick Niemann has stepped in and done a nice job and Jack Hockaday moved into the starting lineup in the early stages of the first game and has gotten better each outing. On the other side, Wisconsin native Kristian Welch returned from injury last week and played very well after having 11 tackles in the opening game win over Northern Illinois.The back end of Iowa’s defense has done a very nice job, but honestly, they haven’t been tested all that much vertically this year. Matt Hankins and Michael Ojemudia will at the corners on Saturday and Iowa has a pair of active safeties in Amani Hooker and Jake Gervase, who are pretty solid against the run.

Finally, what are you expecting to see out of this game? Do you think the primetime kickoff will help the Hawkeyes upset the Badgers? Or is there still a gap between these two teams?

TK: Kinnick Stadium has been a tough place for opponents at night in recent years. Since 2015, Iowa is 6-1 in nighttime starts with the only loss coming last year to Penn State in a game that was decided on the final play of the game. While the Ohio State game last year wasn’t officially a night game, it was a late start that finished in the evening with an Iowa win.While a lot of Iowa folks have a good amount of confidence in the Hawkeyes thanks to the 3-0 start and Wisconsin losing last weekend to BYU, the fact is the Badgers have had Iowa’s number. Since 2010, Wisconsin has won 5 of 6 contests and the Badgers have been victorious in the last four played at Kinnick Stadium. Last year’s game was a beatdown for the Hawkeyes on both sides of the ball with the Badgers scoring 38 points and the Hawkeyes only mustering up 66 yards of offense for the game. That was less than a year ago and it was pretty clear on that day that there was a sizable gap between the two teams.Like every year when Iowa and Wisconsin meet, it comes down to which line wins the battle up front. If Iowa’s offensive line can open up some running lanes and protect Nate Stanley and the defensive line can slow down Jonathon Taylor and force Alex Hornibrook into mistakes, then edge to Iowa. If Wisconsin once again controls both lines of scrimmage, then the Badgers are keeping the trophy.I think this year it’s probably going to be a close low scoring contest that goes deep into the fourth quarter. Probably a lot like the 2015 game in Madison, but I still think the Badgers have the edge by the slightest of margins.