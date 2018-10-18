The Wisconsin Badgers will welcome the Illinois Fighting Illini to Camp Randall Stadium for their homecoming game on Saturday, so we reached out to our Illinois expert to get his take on the Illini's season so far. Doug Bucshon covers everything about Illinois for Orange and Blue News , and our questions for him and his answers are included below.

What's the state of this Illinois team right now after a 3-3 start to the season? Are they playing better or worse than you expected?

Bucshon: The season appeared to be going as expected after a win over Rutgers, but Illinois collapsed on Homecoming last week, getting routed by Purdue 46-7. The lack of competitiveness against the Boilers was a setback, and the Illini need to right the ship.

Additionally, the recent transfers of two of the most talented players on the roster, safety Bennett Williams and tight end Lou Dorsey, has fans wondering about the long-term health of the program under Lovie Smith. Both players were stars as true freshmen a year ago but missed the first three games of 2018 serving suspensions for off-the-field issues.

There are some games left on the schedule that looked winnable before the season, so there is still an opportunity for Illinois to turn things around in the second half and give fans some hope heading into 2019. Right now, that seems like a long shot.

Who are the players to know on the offensive side of the ball this season?

Bucshon: The offense centers around the read-option game with quarterback AJ Bush, a fifth-year transfer, at the helm. The strength of the offense has been a running game that ranks in the top 25 in the nation. They had a major setback against Purdue, but the combination of Reggie Corbin and Mike Epstein at running back has been successful.

They will run behind senior right guard Nick Allegretti, who is having an all-conference type of season that will likely be overshadowed by the lack of team success. He’s a punishing blocker in the run game, and much improved this season in pass pro.

Bush has struggled as a passer and decision-maker, but he’s not getting much help from a wide receiver corps that hasn’t been able to get separation. The most talented receiver is sophomore Ricky Smalling. He’s a physical receiver who can win battles for the football, especially in the red zone. Bush will chuck it deep to Smalling a few times.

Same question, but for the defense. Have the Illini found a way to develop some of their talented players on that side of the ball?

Bucshon: Illinois has played bad defense, and they rank last in Big Ten in yards allowed and 12th in scoring defense. Not much has clicked. They can’t stop the run, and the defensive front isn’t applying much pressure on the quarterback.

The one thing they have been able to do is create turnovers. Freshman cornerback Jartavius Martin and senior linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips both have three interceptions on the season and the Illini rank No. 5 nationally in INT’s.

Others to watch on the Illini defensive include weak-side defensive end Bobby Roundtree, defensive tackle Jamal Milan, and true freshman safety Sydney Brown, who is really coming into his own. But this is a unit that hasn’t established an identity or shown they can consistently get stops.

What's been the X-factor for this team this year? When they play well what is working for them - and when they struggle is there a consistent theme?

Bucshon: Explosive plays in the running game have kept Illinois in some games. They have 11 runs of 30 yards or more, good for a tie for fourth in the nation with Clemson. Under new offensive coordinator Rod Smith, the Illini run a spread attack that creates open spaces for the running backs, and Corbin and Epstein have done a good job taking advantage of it. When Illinois has been successful, they pick up chunk yards on the read-option and outsize zone plays.

On the flip side, the inability to stop the run has been their bugaboo, and that’s been the case for several years. FBS opponents are averaging 5.33 yards per carry against the Illini defense this season. That’s not going to keep you in many games. Illinois has been bad against the run at all three levels, and that doesn’t bode well this week against a power running team like Wisconsin.

Finally, what do you expect to see this weekend? How do you think this game will play out?

Bucshon: I expect Wisconsin to pile up the rushing yards with Jonathan Taylor and Taiwan Deal, wear out the Illinois defense, and cruise to an easy win at Camp Randall. Alex Hornibrook won’t have to do very much in this game. If he takes care of the football and converts a few 3rd downs, the Wisconsin offense will roll. I think Illinois bounces back some offensively, and they will try to establish the run. But this looks like a lopsided game on paper.

Wisconsin 38 Illinois 13