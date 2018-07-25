Depth across the board at nearly every position is a big reason why Wisconsin is expected to contend for a Big Ten title in 2018. With that theme in mind, BadgerBlitz.com ranked each position's depth from strongest to weakest based on the fall camp roster.

Reason why: After struggling with the depth the last few years, Wisconsin finally returned to full strength on the offensive in 2017. And despite losing two projected members of the two-deep this summer - Kayden Lyles to defensive tackle and Brett Connors to graduation - this is the deepest position group on the roster. Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph probably feels good about playing at least nine linemen this fall, four of whom - Beau Benzschawel, Tyler Biadasz, Michael Deiter and David Edwards - were just named to the Outland Trophy Watch List.

Key recruiting class: Deiter, Benzschawel and top reserve Micah Kapoi were part of the 2014 recruiting class.