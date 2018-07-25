Fall camp preview: Ranking Wisconsin's depth
Depth across the board at nearly every position is a big reason why Wisconsin is expected to contend for a Big Ten title in 2018. With that theme in mind, BadgerBlitz.com ranked each position's depth from strongest to weakest based on the fall camp roster.
No. 1: Offensive line
Reason why: After struggling with the depth the last few years, Wisconsin finally returned to full strength on the offensive in 2017. And despite losing two projected members of the two-deep this summer - Kayden Lyles to defensive tackle and Brett Connors to graduation - this is the deepest position group on the roster. Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph probably feels good about playing at least nine linemen this fall, four of whom - Beau Benzschawel, Tyler Biadasz, Michael Deiter and David Edwards - were just named to the Outland Trophy Watch List.
Key recruiting class: Deiter, Benzschawel and top reserve Micah Kapoi were part of the 2014 recruiting class.
No. 2: Running backs
Reason why: On paper, Wisconsin's group of tailbacks is loaded heading into the fall. Sophomore Jonathan Taylor heads a group that also returns Chris James, Bradrick Shaw, Taiwan Deal and Garrett Groshek. Throw in true freshman Nakia Watson, who is expected to play right away, as well as established fullback Alec Ingold, and position coach John Settle has to feel good about his unit in 2018.
Key recruiting class: Shaw and Ingold were both members of the 2015 class.
No. 3: Wide receivers
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news