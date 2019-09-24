Fact or Fiction: Is Wisconsin a national title contender?
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
1. Wisconsin is a legit national title contender.
Farrell’s take: FACT. I was very impressed with the dismantling of Michigan by the Badgers this past weekend and impressed with the development of Jack Coan. Now I know it appears that Michigan is overrated and not as good as many expected, but Wisconsin looks legit. The defense flies to the ball and is very athletic, the running game is awesome with that big offensive line and Jonathan Taylor, and if Coan doesn't hurt them with turnovers they will be tough for any team. I see the Badgers facing off with Ohio State for the Big Ten title and the winner going on to the playoff. Wisconsin appears legit to me.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. I hate to say this because I love how Wisconsin plays football but I don’t think they’re contenders for the national title. My perception after a month of watching every quality team in the country numerous times is that Clemson and Alabama are in a world to themselves, Georgia is going to be very tough to beat, LSU is really interesting because that offense has been incredibly dynamic, Ohio State might be a top-three team and Oklahoma is always really difficult to stop on offense so the Sooners will be in games. The Badgers completely manhandled Michigan but the Wolverines have not played well at all this season and while the schedule looks like cake for a few weeks, that Oct. 26 matchup at Ohio State just really sticks out to me in a bad way for Wisconsin fans.
*****
2. Georgia is overrated.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. I know many expected the Dawgs to destroy Notre Dame at home but I didn't see it that way at all. I expected a close game and Notre Dame is a talented team. Georgia has good balance with its running attack, big offensive line and a very efficient quarterback in Jake Fromm, who can make big plays. The defense is active and will come together even more as the season wears on. The Bulldogs have a legit chance to beat Alabama in the SEC title game if it comes down to that. People act as if Notre Dame was a nothing opponent but that win will only help UGA moving forward.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. Is Georgia the third-best team in the country? I think you can make a compelling case for Ohio State although the Buckeyes really haven’t played anybody yet. I’ve been on the LSU bandwagon for at least a few weeks now because I think the Tigers have a legitimate offense now and might be able to hang with anybody in the country. Oklahoma is always right there, especially with an offense that’s so high-powered and a defense that is playing better. There are some questions about Georgia after not blowing out Notre Dame but come on, this was an Irish team that made the playoff last season. I do worry about Georgia’s receivers because that could be a weakness on the team. The defense has not allowed a rushing touchdown yet but the best teams that the Bulldogs might face down the road throw it so well that stopping the run won’t matter all that much. I’d still have Georgia at three but there are other teams right there as well.
*****
3. Tua Tagovailoa is the best QB for next year's draft.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. I know many love Tua Tagovailoa and I like him a lot as well, especially his accuracy and touch and pocket presence but I like Oregon's Justin Herbert and Georgia's Jake Fromm a little better. Both are bigger quarterbacks and have a slight edge in arm strength and they will be more durable at the NFL level. Herbert is a boom-or-bust guy who could be amazing at the NFL level with his size and arm strength if he can be more consistent seeing the field. Fromm is a natural leader and the kind of guy who will carve out a great NFL career like a Philip Rivers. Tagovailoa could also have an excellent career but he has more questions to answer and is getting the benefit of so much talent around him at Alabama, more than Herbert or Fromm.
Gorney’s take: FACT. I like Herbert a lot and thought he had a chance to be the earliest quarterback taken in this previous draft if he decided to come out. Fromm will be good in the NFL as well but there is just something special about Tagovailoa. I get that he’s throwing to Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs and 10 other great Alabama receivers but Tagovailoa was pretty awesome when he was playing 7-on-7 with kids from Hawaii and delivering the ball all over the field, too. There is something about his demeanor, his quiet competitiveness and just the way he orchestrates an offense that compels me to think he’s the best QB in this class.