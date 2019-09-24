National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Wisconsin is a legit national title contender.

Jonathan Taylor (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. I was very impressed with the dismantling of Michigan by the Badgers this past weekend and impressed with the development of Jack Coan. Now I know it appears that Michigan is overrated and not as good as many expected, but Wisconsin looks legit. The defense flies to the ball and is very athletic, the running game is awesome with that big offensive line and Jonathan Taylor, and if Coan doesn't hurt them with turnovers they will be tough for any team. I see the Badgers facing off with Ohio State for the Big Ten title and the winner going on to the playoff. Wisconsin appears legit to me. Gorney’s take: FICTION. I hate to say this because I love how Wisconsin plays football but I don’t think they’re contenders for the national title. My perception after a month of watching every quality team in the country numerous times is that Clemson and Alabama are in a world to themselves, Georgia is going to be very tough to beat, LSU is really interesting because that offense has been incredibly dynamic, Ohio State might be a top-three team and Oklahoma is always really difficult to stop on offense so the Sooners will be in games. The Badgers completely manhandled Michigan but the Wolverines have not played well at all this season and while the schedule looks like cake for a few weeks, that Oct. 26 matchup at Ohio State just really sticks out to me in a bad way for Wisconsin fans.

*****

2. Georgia is overrated.

Jake Fromm (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. I know many expected the Dawgs to destroy Notre Dame at home but I didn't see it that way at all. I expected a close game and Notre Dame is a talented team. Georgia has good balance with its running attack, big offensive line and a very efficient quarterback in Jake Fromm, who can make big plays. The defense is active and will come together even more as the season wears on. The Bulldogs have a legit chance to beat Alabama in the SEC title game if it comes down to that. People act as if Notre Dame was a nothing opponent but that win will only help UGA moving forward. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Is Georgia the third-best team in the country? I think you can make a compelling case for Ohio State although the Buckeyes really haven’t played anybody yet. I’ve been on the LSU bandwagon for at least a few weeks now because I think the Tigers have a legitimate offense now and might be able to hang with anybody in the country. Oklahoma is always right there, especially with an offense that’s so high-powered and a defense that is playing better. There are some questions about Georgia after not blowing out Notre Dame but come on, this was an Irish team that made the playoff last season. I do worry about Georgia’s receivers because that could be a weakness on the team. The defense has not allowed a rushing touchdown yet but the best teams that the Bulldogs might face down the road throw it so well that stopping the run won’t matter all that much. I’d still have Georgia at three but there are other teams right there as well.

*****

3. Tua Tagovailoa is the best QB for next year's draft.

Tua Tagovailoa (AP Images)